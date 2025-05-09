Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to launch globally on May 13, 2025. The event will be live streamed on Samsung.com. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest "S" series phone ever from the company. The Galaxy S25 Edge is now confirmed to feature the Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. This particular glass technology delivers advanced protection for a device with remarkably thin form factor.









Read More - OnePlus 13s Plus Key: What is it and What Does it Do

"Combining Corning’s advanced glass technology with Samsung’s proprietary processing and reinforcement technologies, the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 cover on Galaxy S25 Edge delivers a sleek yet strong design," said a release from Samsung.

In the Gorilla Glas Ceramic 2, the crystals are intricately embedded within the glass matrix. This enhances the durability and the crack deflection capabilities on the display of the cover.

Read More - iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date Confirmed

"As a key component in enhancing damage-resistance, Corning’s ion exchange process further fortifies the glass ceramic material and improves retained strength of the display cover," Samsung said.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device is likely going to pack a 3900mAh battery and will be super slim in design. The launch event will take place on May 13, 2025, at 9 AM KST. In India, this will be 5:30 AM in the morning.