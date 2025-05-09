Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Reported by Tanuja K 0

In the Gorilla Glas Ceramic 2, the crystals are intricately embedded within the glass matrix. This enhances the durability and the crack deflection capabilities on the display of the cover.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to launch globally on May 13, 2025.
  • The event will be live streamed on Samsung.com.
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest S series phone ever from the company.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy s25 edge to feature corning

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to launch globally on May 13, 2025. The event will be live streamed on Samsung.com. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest "S" series phone ever from the company. The Galaxy S25 Edge is now confirmed to feature the Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. This particular glass technology delivers advanced protection for a device with remarkably thin form factor.




Read More - OnePlus 13s Plus Key: What is it and What Does it Do

"Combining Corning’s advanced glass technology with Samsung’s proprietary processing and reinforcement technologies, the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 cover on Galaxy S25 Edge delivers a sleek yet strong design," said a release from Samsung.

In the Gorilla Glas Ceramic 2, the crystals are intricately embedded within the glass matrix. This enhances the durability and the crack deflection capabilities on the display of the cover.

Read More - iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date Confirmed

"As a key component in enhancing damage-resistance, Corning’s ion exchange process further fortifies the glass ceramic material and improves retained strength of the display cover," Samsung said.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device is likely going to pack a 3900mAh battery and will be super slim in design. The launch event will take place on May 13, 2025, at 9 AM KST. In India, this will be 5:30 AM in the morning.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

it seems BSNL silently increasing tariff, by forcing users pay more like pvt telecos, sometime we may have to file…

BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional…

Shubh sharma :

I expected Vi to bleed around 1 or 2 million users like it always does but this it surprised by…

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

Faraz :

Did BSNL remove that 201 plan ?? I can't find it anymore. @Aniket Or any other BSNL user.

BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional…

Faraz :

What are those white dots, no indoor coverage ??

BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional…

rahul_yadav :

The BSNL Coverage Map is now live! You can find it at the bottom of the BSNL website under "Coverage…

BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments