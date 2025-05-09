

Telecom operators across India have begun implementing emergency protocols to ensure uninterrupted connectivity, particularly to Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) at state and district levels, following fresh directives issued by the Ministry of Communications.

Emergency SOPs Activated

In a letter dated May 7, the ministry invoked the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) 2020 for telecom services in disaster situations, instructing all licensed telecom service providers to bolster network resilience and enhance coordination mechanisms. The directive places special emphasis on maintaining full operational status of all base transceiver station (BTS) towers located within 100 km of international borders, according to multiple reports, including Moneycontrol and ETTelecom, which cited access to the memo.

Executives from private telecom companies confirmed that disaster-readiness measures are already underway. "All systems are in place and SOPs are being followed since the directive came from the ministry," said one executive, as reported. Another added that coordination between operators and authorities, particularly in sensitive border districts, has been swift and continuous.

Border-Area Connectivity Gets Top Priority

A senior official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reportedly stated that all service providers have been asked to remain vigilant and fully prepared. The ministry's disaster management division has also asked telcos to maintain seamless network continuity nationwide and to regularly update their inventories of critical telecom infrastructure, especially in border areas.

The DoT has specifically asked operators to maintain an updated list of critical telecom infrastructure and installations in border districts and ensure their continued functionality during emergencies. "Special emphasis may be paid to ensure uninterrupted working of mobile base stations (BTS) locations within 100 kms of the international border," the DoT memorandum said, according to the second report.

LSAs and State Governments to Coordinate

To support these efforts, the heads of DoT's Licensed Service Area (LSA) have been directed to liaise with state governments to facilitate the movement of telecom teams during emergencies and ensure the security of essential telecom assets.

Diesel Reserves, Backup Teams

The ministry has further instructed telecom operators to stock adequate diesel reserves for generator sets to ensure uninterrupted power supply to telecom equipment. Operators have also been asked to strategically deploy spare teams, maintenance crews, and critical hardware at key locations to enable rapid service restoration when required.

ICR Testing Mandated

Comprehensive testing of communication systems, including equipment, media paths, and backup facilities, has been mandated to confirm operational readiness. Additionally, the DoT has also mandated operators to test their intra-circle roaming facilities and initiate requests to the DDG (disaster management) for activation of ICR as per regulations.

"On receipt of request from the Ministry of Defence, operation of desired communication facilities on immediate/specified days may be arranged without fail," the ministry said in the letter, as per the first report.

