iqoo neo 10 india launch date confirmed

iQOO Neo 10, another phone in the Neo 10 series is soon going to launch in India. The iQOO Neo 10 is coming after the launch of iQOO Neo 10R in March in India. The company has now confirmed the launch date of the device in the Indian market. The iQOO Neo 10 will also be a powerful phone meant for the gamers and the mass market looking for a device that can handle almost all of their tasks comfortably. Let's take a look at the details that are know at the moment.









iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date

iQOO Neo 10 is going to launch in India on May 26. Another iQOO phone in another month. iQOO has been launching powerful phones almost every month at this point. This phone is going to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. There will also be an in-house Q1 gaming chipset.

iQOO has already confirmed the two colour variants of the phone. One will be Inferno Red and another will be Titanium Chrome. The phone will pack a 7000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast-charging. The device has a 7000mm vapour cooling chamber for thermal management.

This will be the company's only phone in the segment to support 144fps gaming. The device will integrate LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. The specifications of the iQOO Neo 10 launched in China are Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and it has a Q2 gaming chipset.

The same device will launch in India but with different specifications as mentioned above. As per the teaser, the iQOO Neo 10 will come with a dual-camera setup where a ring like LED flash will be there. More information will be shared in the coming days.