itel Alpha 2 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • itel, a Chinese tech company, has launched a new smartwatch for the Indian market.
  • This new product is called itel Alpha 2 Pro.
  • This new smartwatch has a pretty large display, and is an afforadble offering.

itel alpha 2 pro launched in india

itel, a Chinese tech company, has launched a new smartwatch for the Indian market. This new product is called itel Alpha 2 Pro. This new smartwatch has a pretty large display, and is an afforadble offering. The display is not only large, but also supports high-resolution. itel has also brought support for super high brightness in the smartwatch. The itel Alpha 2 Pro will be available in three colours - Copper Gold, Midnight Blue, and Dark Chrome. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the phone.




itel Alpha 2 Pro Price in India

itel Alpha 2 Pro has launched in India for a price of Rs 2,199. As mentioned, it will be available in three colours - Copper Gold, Midnight Blue, and Dark Chrome. Let's take a look at the specifications.

itel Alpha 2 Pro Specifications in India

itel Alpha 2 Pro comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with high resolution support of 466 x 466 pixels. There's high-brightness support of 1000nits for the smartwatch. The device also supports AoD. It has a premium metallic frame, which adds to the design segment.

The smartwatch also supports 100 sports modes. This would allow users to engage in different workout routines. There are also 150 watch faces for better personalisation. The itel Alpha 2 Pro also packs a 300mAh battery which can last 12 to 15 days in a single charge. There's also support for Bluetooth calling which is supported via a single-chip solution. Thus, it will also support call alerts, recent call history access, and a built-in dial pad.

The smartwatch also has IP68 certification for safety of use. The itel Alpha 2 Pro can be used by both sports oriented users and users who are simply looking for a stylish smartwatch for their wrists.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

