Jio Leads the Wireline Subscriber Additions in India in March 2025

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently shared the data of monthly performance by the telecom operators in the month of March 2025. Jio, yet again was the leading operator in adding most subscribers (both in the wireless and wirleline segment). In the wireless segment, Jio added 2.17 million subscribers while Airtel added 1.25 million users. BSNL was also able to add 0.049 million subscribers, which is a positive for the company. In the wireline segement, again, it was Jio and Airtel only who added new users. Jio was the leading player, let's take a look at the numbers below.









Jio, Airtel Wireline Subscriber Addition in March 2025 According to TRAI Data

Reliance Jio added 0.14 million new wireline subscribers and grew its overall base. Airtel, on the other hand, added 0.068 million new users. Rest of the operators including BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited), Quadrant, Reliance Communications, Tata Telecommunications, Vodafone Idea and APSFL lost subscribers. The data was shared by the telecom regulatory body on its website.

As on March 31, 2025, Jio had the largest market share in the wireline segment. As per TRAI, Jio had 34.72% of the market in the wireline segment, Airtel had 27.38% share, BSNL had 20.74% share, Tata Tele had 6.43% share, MTNL had 5.43% share, Vodafone Idea had 2.23% share, and APSFL had 1.70% share, and then there are other players with even smaller share.

Jio, Airtel and BSNL are clearly the largest players in the country. Jio and Airtel are aggressively adding new subscribers in the wireline segment and expanding market share. BSNL, once hailed as the king of wired broadband, has been losing market share for quite some time to the private players. Jio and Airtel have been able to scoop up the new users in the market with their expansion strategy (aggressive in nature).