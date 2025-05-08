Why BSNL’s 4G Rollout is Critical for India’s Telecom Future

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, has been struggling to operate in India. This is because of stiff competition from the private telcos with deeper pockets and more resources at disposal. While BSNL has received several relief packages to a tune of lakhs of crores, the company is yet to make a comeback. It is worth noting that BSNL, for the first time in several years, reported a net profit for the December 2024 quarter. While this is a positive sign, it is not enough. BSNL's 4G rollout for one lakh sites is scheduled to complete in this quarter (June 2025 quarter).









Tejas Networks recently confirmeed the BSNL's equipment for one lakh 4G sites has been delivered. Now it is on the hands of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and BSNL to ensure that the sites go up live on time. The telecom future of India depends heavily on the successful rollout of BSNL's 4G. This is because then the customers will have one more 4G option to choose from, and here, BSNL's tariffs are lower and more affordable for low income groups.

BSNL is the Answer to Private Telcos' Higher Tariffs

The Indian government needs to ensure that the market doesn't turn into a duopoly. While that is being ensured by helping Vodafone Idea (Vi) out and providing BSNL with the relief packages, the work doesn't stop there. The onus then comes to the telcos to compete against Jio and Airtel. BSNL has kept the tariffs lower against the likes of Airtel, Jio and Vi to garner a larger market share. But that won't happen till the time the customers don't trust the networks of BSNL.

For BSNL to make a difference in the long-run, while it may take its time to launch 5G, the telco needs to move fast with 4G. The one lakh 4G sites milestone will not be enough. It has to be just a starting point. The state-run telecom operator will need to deploy more sites in order to provide better coverage services to the customers and be able to compete with the private players.