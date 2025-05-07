

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its retail presence by adding 100 new flagship stores over the past six months across key metropolitan markets, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This move is part of the telco's broader strategy to boost customer acquisition amid its ongoing 4G and 5G network expansion.

Also Read: Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in March 2025, While Vodafone Idea and MTNL Lose









Vi Flagship Stores

With the latest expansion, Vi's total number of flagship outlets has crossed 500 nationwide. These stores, which are directly operated by the company, are primarily located in metro and tier-1 markets. The company has also been strengthening its overall retail footprint, now operating more than 2,500 Vi and Mini stores across 600 cities and towns.

Consistent Growth in Retail Postpaid Segment

According to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vodafone Idea recorded its lowest customer churn in February 2025 since the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. The telco attributed this improvement to enhanced customer experience at retail touchpoints and a sharper focus on value-driven offerings, particularly in the postpaid segment.

"This focus on customer experience overall appears to be delivering results. The company has reported consistent growth in its retail postpaid segment, perhaps driven by its in-store service experience and sharper value propositions," Vodafone Idea said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

Also Read: Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025, Vodafone Idea and BSNL See Decline

Over 2,000 Mini Stores in Smaller Towns

In addition to metro cities, Vi has opened new flagship stores in multiple cities across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab.

In smaller towns and semi-urban areas, over 2,000 Mini stores — operated through Vi's franchise model — are assisting with customer acquisition and supporting new partners with setup and operational guidance. According to the report, these outlets collectively provide direct and indirect employment to more than 9,000 individuals.

Vi reportedly said that while a large share of its customer concerns is resolved digitally via the Vi App, it still serves over 50,000 customers daily across its retail touchpoints.

Also Read: Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in January 2025, Vodafone Idea and BSNL See Decline

Vi 5G Launch

On the network front, Vi launched its commercial 5G services in Mumbai in March 2025, entering the segment more than two years after competitors Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Rollouts in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, and Mysuru are scheduled for May.

Vi's Network Expansion

The telco is also investing in its 4G enhancements, focusing on increasing network capacity, expanding coverage in high-demand zones, and deploying additional spectrum bands to improve speed and voice quality.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Partnered with Samsung to Launch 5G in Chandigarh and Patna

Cost-Efficient Network Infrastructure

"In an investor presentation filed with the exchanges on April 9, the telco said its late entry into the 5G space allowed it to deploy the latest network innovations, including a Disaggregated Radio Access Network (RAN). This approach drives cost efficiency, enables new service capabilities, and offers greater operational flexibility," the report added.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.