Starlink Approval in Final Stages: Govt Official

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, said that Starlink's approvals are in the final stages now. He recognised that Starlink will also play a minor role in connecting India.

  • India has delayed the arrival of Starlink due to several security reasons.
  • The process of getting approvals fast-tracked when Donald Trump became the US President yet again a few months back.
  • Elon Musk, a key figure at the White House (note that he will exit soon, more precisely, later this month), is interested to be a part of the Indian market.

india’s 5g rollout has been impressive, especially in villages

India has delayed the arrival of Starlink due to several security reasons. The process of getting approvals fast-tracked when Donald Trump became the US President yet again a few months back. Elon Musk, a key figure at the White House (note that he will exit soon, more precisely, later this month), is interested to be a part of the Indian market. Musk has several companies that want to operate in India, Starlink is just one of them. The second one that comes to mind is Tesla, and it is also expected to launch a car soon for the Indian market.




Speaking at the Bharat Telecom event, Pemmasani said, "It is a little complicated issue. We have to look from multiple angles. Security is one of them. Definitely, since it is in the final stages, we will get back on that." (via ET).

According to an official release, Pemmasani also said, "There are moments in a nation's journey when it not only participates in global conversations but defines their course. Today, India stands ready not merely as a market or consumer but as a creator, partner and trusted provider of world-class telecom solutions. The narrative has changed from a historical made-for-India to made-by-India."

Bharat Telecom 2025 event took place in Delhi and brought together industry experts, leaders, to innovate and collaborate for pushing the boundaries of telecom in India. The event saw goverment officials and private companies/delegates from 130 countries globally, signalling the success.

