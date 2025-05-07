Jio Stands 3rd Globally in Offering Best Download Speeds: Opensignal

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio ranked third when it came to offering the best download speeds globally. The data was shared by Opensignal. The research firm took data for 180 days bewteen July 2 - December 27, 2024. When it came to large land area group, which means operators which are offering services in large areas of land, Jio ranked third globally. Above Jio were T-Mobile (ranked first) and Telenor (ranked second). No other Indian telecom operator made the list.









"Our T-Mobile USA users observe the fastest overall download speeds (measured across all generations of mobile technology) in the large land area group — an impressive 152.5Mbps. Only one other operator in this group has a Download Speed Experience score above 100Mbps this time around — Telenor Norway with 127Mbps. India’s Jio narrowly falls short of this mark, placing in third with 97Mbps," said Opensignal in the report.

Jio is Offering Free 5G, a Difference Maker

Millions of Jio customers have been able to experience 5G for essentially no additional cost. The company has been offering 5G for free with plans that bundle 2GB of daily data for the users. This has created a huge difference in the average download speed that the telco has been able to deliver to the customers throughout lenght and breadth of India.

Bharti Airtel Shows Great Improvement

When it came to telecom operators who showed improvement YoY (year over year), Airtel was recognised as a Global Rising Star by Opensginal for download speed experience. Airtel improved its download speeds experience by 68.4% YoY. Despite this, the telco couldn't make it to the list of operators which offered the best download speeds globally.

Bharti Airtel is also offering 5G for free to the users with 2GB daily data plans. However, with Airtel, there's a limit of 300GB to consume 5G data.