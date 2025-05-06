Reliance Jio Extends Jio Unlimited Offer till May 25, 2025

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has extended the Jio Unlimited offer till May 25, 2025. The offer was intially announced for only the duration of March 17 to March 31, 2025. But later on, it was extended by 15 days to April 15, 2025, and then another 15 days to April 30, 2025. Now, the company has extended it directly till May 25, 2025. This is likely because on May 25, 2025, the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been scheduled. The Jio Unlimited offer was announced in the first place take advantage of the IPL wave. Let's understand the offer in detail below.









Reliance Jio Unlimited Offer Explained

The company's unlimited offer 2025 is for eligible prepaid and postpaid mobile users who are recharging with plans that cost Rs 299 or more. At the same time, these plans should come with 1.5GB daily data or more. Then, there are plenty of ineligible plans for the users which are JioPhone, JioBharat, and voice only value plans for the prepaid users.

Users who are recharging with the eligible plans are getting free JioHotstar Mobile access. The offer will expire on May 25, 2025. With the JioHotstar Mobile access, users will be able to stream IPL 2025 on their phone and also watch their favourite TV shows and movies.

Jio also added the Home WiFi offer under the same offer. Eligible users will get free 50 days of JioFiber or Jio AirFiber connection fromo teh company. The users will be migrated to the Rs 599 postpaid plan after the free 50 days offer is finished.

This offer from Jio will help the company push users to subscribe with higher value plans and also introduce them to the new JioHotstar platform that is a super content house with merged content libraries of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.