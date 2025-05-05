RackBank Inaugurates Rs 1,000-Crore AI Data Centre Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Spanning 13.5 acres, the facility will be capable of housing up to one lakh graphics processing units (GPUs).

Highlights

  • Rs 1,000 crore initial investment; Rs 3,000 crore planned over 5 years
  • Located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh SEZ, spans 13.5 acres.
  • Will house up to 1 lakh GPUs and support 80–200 kW rack densities.

RackBank Inaugurates Rs 1,000-Crore AI Data Centre in Raipur
Data centre solutions provider RackBank has inaugurated a new AI data centre park in Raipur to be built with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The investment is part of a broader plan to scale up to Rs 3,000 crore over the next five years, the company said in a statement.

High-Performance Capabilities

Spanning 13.5 acres, the facility will be capable of housing up to one lakh graphics processing units (GPUs). An additional 2.70 hectares have been earmarked within the Chhattisgarh Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient services.

The AI data centre park will be constructed in four phases, starting with an initial capacity of 80 megawatts (MW) in phase one, scalable to 160 MW by the final phase. The facility will deploy RackBank's proprietary direct-to-chip liquid cooling and its Varuna liquid immersion system, which the company claims will reduce cooling costs by up to 70 percent while significantly improving energy efficiency.

Sustainability and Clean Energy at Core

RackBank stated that the new centre will support flexible rack densities ranging from 80 kW to 200 kW per rack and will align with Nvidia's future roadmap for GPUs and chip architecture. The facility will be powered by clean energy and designed for minimal water usage, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Job Creation and Collaborative Innovation Hub

The data centre is expected to create around 200 jobs within five years, with plans to scale the workforce to 500. RackBank also envisions the centre as a collaborative hub for academia, industry, and government, fostering innovation and supporting India's growing AI ecosystem.

"The new facility will provide greater cost efficiencies to businesses by scaling and leveraging India's GPU compute capacity to meet India’s AI needs. The campus will serve as a hub for collaboration between academia, industry, and government, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and technological advancement by helping business harness the true power of AI. It will empower businesses, researchers, developers, Global R&D centers and innovators to harness the full potential of AI while ensuring the highest standards of security, sustainability, and efficiency," said Narendra Sen, Founder and CEO of RackBank.

Raipur's Rise as a Digital Powerhouse

The new AI Datacentre Park, the first data centre campus in Chhattisgarh, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on May 3, 2025. According to the company's statement, it will put Raipur on India's digital innovation map, opening growth avenues in healthcare, education, agri-tech, and more.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

