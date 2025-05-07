India’s 5G Rollout has been Impressive, Especially in Villages

Much recently, India conducted a telecom industry focused conference called Bharat Telecom 2025. The intent of the conference was to bring together innovation, collaboration, and inclusive growth for the industry. The event took place in New Delhi, and was inaugurated by key government officials including Jyotiraditya Scindia, union telecom minister and Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The event was done in collaboration between DoT and the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC). Delegates and companies from over 130 countries participated in the event which included various government bodies and private enterprises.









Read More - Jio Stands 3rd Globally in Offering Best Download Speeds: Opensignal

Taking to the stage, Scindia said during the event, "We’re not just connecting villages; we’re connecting futures. Every tower we raise, every byte we transmit, brings 1.4 billion people closer to opportunity."

"In just 22 months, we connected 99% of our villages with 5G and brought 82% of our population onto the network, deploying 470,000 towers—this is not evolution; it is a telecom revolution," Scindia added.

Read More - MTNL Defaults on Yet Another Payment

As per Scindia, India has caught up with the world in the fields of 4G and 5G. India is now the world's second largest telecom market, offering data at one of the cheapest rates. This has also enabled companies like Reliance Jio to come on the global map by processing the most amounts of mobile data in a quarter/year. Today, the 5G networks have reached almost every nook and corner of the country. The work now that has to be done is to amplify the reach of these networks.

India has seen one of the fastest rollouts of 5G networks. That too, at a time, when there was and still is limited scope to monetise the networks. Except for 5G FWA (fixed wireless access), telcos don't really have many mediums to montise 5G.