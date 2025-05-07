Airtel AI-Powered IQ SpamShield Enables 98 Percent Reduction in Spam SMS for Leading Indian Bank

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

AI/ML-powered solution by Airtel Business drastically reduces fraudulent messages, restores customer trust, and secures mobile communications.

Highlights

  • 98 percent reduction in SMS-based phishing and spam.
  • Over 2 million spam messages blocked daily.
  • Over 8,000 suspicious headers and 160,000 harmful templates intercepted

Follow Us

Airtel AI-Powered IQ SpamShield Enables 98 Percent Reduction in Spam SMS for Leading Indian Bank
Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has implemented IQ SpamShield, its AI/ML-powered anti-spam solution, leading to a significant 98 percent reduction in SMS-based phishing and spam for a leading Indian private bank. The measure comes amid rising concerns over customer trust, data security, and increasing cases of financial fraud through deceptive SMS communications, marking a significant step forward in the fight against mobile-based phishing and financial fraud.

Also Read: Airtel IQ Enhances Message Delivery to Nearly 100 Percent for Leading Indian Private Sector Bank




Surge in SMS Spam

According to Airtel Business, nearly 60 percent of Indian mobile users receive at least three spam messages each week, many of which imitate legitimate banking communications. This surge in fraudulent messages had led to a sharp rise in customer complaints and reputational challenges for the bank. Fake messages often use urgent calls to action and spoofed sender IDs to trick unsuspecting customers into sharing sensitive financial information, resulting in direct monetary losses.

Airtel IQ SpamShield Solution

To address this challenge, the bank implemented Airtel IQ SpamShield, a solution that focuses on the detection, prevention, and suspension of fraudulent messaging activity. The system uses advanced AI/ML algorithms and social graph fingerprinting to identify and filter out non-genuine communications. It verifies sender IDs against whitelisted, DLT-approved databases and monitors for suspicious content such as unknown call-to-actions or requests for personal data.

Also Read: Airtel IQ to Integrate Generative AI and 5G for Real-Time Enterprise Experiences: Report

Solution Works at Network Level

The solution works at the network level, ensuring that fraudulent messages are intercepted before reaching customers. A secure MPLS link between the bank and Airtel also prevents tampering with message reports. In cases where fraudulent content is detected, Airtel shares actionable intelligence — including suspicious numbers and content — with the bank, relevant authorities, and other telecom providers.

"This ensures suspension of the SIM boxes, sender IDs, content templates and numbers/domains used inside smishing messages, thereby safeguarding the bank's customers from potential frauds," Airtel Business said.

Also Read: Airtel Business Launches Unified Communications Application, Airtel IQ Business Connect

Immediate Results and Impact

In the first few weeks of implementation, the system blocked over 2 million spam messages per day, virtually eliminating fraudulent traffic. More than 8,000 suspicious headers and 160,000 potentially harmful message templates were also blocked, preventing large-scale scams. It is estimated that even a 1 percent conversion from these messages could have resulted in 20,000 daily victims.

"After implementing new measures, the bank quickly saw a big drop in fake messages within just two weeks. By consistently blocking these messages, the bank is making sure its communication channels stay safe and trustworthy for its users," Airtel Business said.

Trust and Security in Financial Services

The deployment of SpamShield has not only enhanced the security of the bank's communication channels but also helped restore customer confidence. "The bank successfully protected its users from a significant amount of spam and potential fraud," Airtel Business said.

Also Read: Airtel Business Launches Business Name Display to Curb Spam and Boost Customer Engagement

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

" these are soverign backed bonds, meaning, if MTNL doesn't have the capacity to pay, the government of India will…

MTNL Defaults on Yet Another Payment

TheAndroidFreak :

Dimensity 8400 is efficient. Poco couldn't optimize it well. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is efficient. Poco couldn't optimize it well.…

Realme has Just Teased a 10000mAh Battery for a GT…

Faraz :

You know what's funny after all these defending.. That millions have downgraded from 5G and settled for stable and cheaper…

Reliance Jio Claims to Have Higher ARPU in the Smartphone…

Faraz :

Weight of smartphones are growing uncontrolled.Why aren't we getting more efficient processors, display etc.

Realme has Just Teased a 10000mAh Battery for a GT…

Faraz :

Yeah.. Same similar type of speed I get at home depending on time of the day. Except for during IPL…

Reliance Jio Shifts to Locally Manufactured 5G Gear for Cost…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments