Airtel AI-Powered IQ SpamShield Enables 98 Percent Reduction in Spam SMS for Leading Indian Bank



Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has implemented IQ SpamShield, its AI/ML-powered anti-spam solution, leading to a significant 98 percent reduction in SMS-based phishing and spam for a leading Indian private bank. The measure comes amid rising concerns over customer trust, data security, and increasing cases of financial fraud through deceptive SMS communications, marking a significant step forward in the fight against mobile-based phishing and financial fraud.

Surge in SMS Spam

According to Airtel Business, nearly 60 percent of Indian mobile users receive at least three spam messages each week, many of which imitate legitimate banking communications. This surge in fraudulent messages had led to a sharp rise in customer complaints and reputational challenges for the bank. Fake messages often use urgent calls to action and spoofed sender IDs to trick unsuspecting customers into sharing sensitive financial information, resulting in direct monetary losses.

Airtel IQ SpamShield Solution

To address this challenge, the bank implemented Airtel IQ SpamShield, a solution that focuses on the detection, prevention, and suspension of fraudulent messaging activity. The system uses advanced AI/ML algorithms and social graph fingerprinting to identify and filter out non-genuine communications. It verifies sender IDs against whitelisted, DLT-approved databases and monitors for suspicious content such as unknown call-to-actions or requests for personal data.

Solution Works at Network Level

The solution works at the network level, ensuring that fraudulent messages are intercepted before reaching customers. A secure MPLS link between the bank and Airtel also prevents tampering with message reports. In cases where fraudulent content is detected, Airtel shares actionable intelligence — including suspicious numbers and content — with the bank, relevant authorities, and other telecom providers.

"This ensures suspension of the SIM boxes, sender IDs, content templates and numbers/domains used inside smishing messages, thereby safeguarding the bank's customers from potential frauds," Airtel Business said.

Immediate Results and Impact

In the first few weeks of implementation, the system blocked over 2 million spam messages per day, virtually eliminating fraudulent traffic. More than 8,000 suspicious headers and 160,000 potentially harmful message templates were also blocked, preventing large-scale scams. It is estimated that even a 1 percent conversion from these messages could have resulted in 20,000 daily victims.

"After implementing new measures, the bank quickly saw a big drop in fake messages within just two weeks. By consistently blocking these messages, the bank is making sure its communication channels stay safe and trustworthy for its users," Airtel Business said.

Trust and Security in Financial Services

The deployment of SpamShield has not only enhanced the security of the bank's communication channels but also helped restore customer confidence. "The bank successfully protected its users from a significant amount of spam and potential fraud," Airtel Business said.

