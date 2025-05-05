Airtel Business Launches Business Name Display to Curb Spam and Boost Customer Engagement



Airtel Business has launched 'Business Name Display' (BND), which the company calls an Industry-first solution designed to enhance customer trust and improve engagement for enterprises making outbound calls. "The service enables businesses to display their brand name on the recipient's mobile screen during outgoing calls, thereby fostering trust and helping customers distinguish legitimate business calls from spam," the company said on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Rise of Spam and Misidentified Calls

With the rising volume of spam and fraudulent calls, customers have increasingly started ignoring calls from unknown numbers. While Airtel had earlier rolled out India's first spam-fighting network and a nationwide awareness campaign to tackle this issue, an unintended consequence was the misidentification of genuine business calls—such as those from banks, hospitals, or delivery services—as spam. The new BND solution directly addresses this gap by ensuring that customers can recognise authentic business calls at a glance, according to the company.

The Director and CEO of Airtel Business said, "With 'Business Name Display', we will be helping businesses establish trust and stand out with every call while simultaneously giving customers the confidence of knowing who is reaching out to them. It is about making communication more personal, secure and seamless for both sides."

Successful Pilot Across Diverse Industries

Airtel Business said the solution was piloted successfully with over 250 businesses across sectors including banking, retail, logistics, mobility, food delivery, and quick commerce. During the 30-day pilot, these companies used more than 1.5 million phone numbers to make 12.8 million calls, resulting in a marked increase in customer engagement.

Businesses Can Activate BND

By providing a verified caller identity, BND helps businesses stand out, enhance their brand reputation, and improve call answer rates. The service can be activated by registering and configuring business details through the Airtel Business online portal.

This initiative marks a significant step in securing communication channels for enterprises while empowering customers to make informed decisions regarding incoming calls.

