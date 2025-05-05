airtel launches business name display for enterprises

Bharti Airtel's B2B wing, Airtel Business just launched Business Name Display (BND) feature for its enterprise customers. With this service, whenever a customer receives a call from an enterprise, he/she will see the name of the enterprise on their phone's display. This is a similar feature like what Truecaller offers to its enterprise users after verification. This feature helps in adding authenticity and trust in the interaction between a brand and a customer. It also saves customers from potential fraud calls.









Read More - Bharti Airtel Reduces Validity of Rs 219 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel also has a spam safety feature for the customers. The telco launched AI powered spam detection tool which is now deployed and active in the network layer. This tool works in real time and identifies if the call or SMS that is incoming is legit or not. For potential spam, Airtel flags the number as spam even before the customer has picked up the call.

Airtel said, "customers were missing on critical calls from banks, food delivery, courier delivery, hospital for critical doctor’s appointment et al. The “Business Name Display” solves for this challenge and facilitates a relevant yet safe communication environment enabling end customers to make informed decisions on all incoming calls, which will display the name of the company the call is from. In turn, businesses can stand-out to their customers even as they protect them from fraudulent callers."

Read More - Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

Sharat Sinha, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said, "At Airtel, we are constantly innovating to create a communication experience that is smarter, safer and more transparent for everyone. With “Business Name Display”, we will be helping businesses establish trust and stand out with every call while simultaneously giving customers the confidence of knowing who is reaching out to them. It is about making communication more personal, secure and seamless for both sides."