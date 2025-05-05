iQOO Neo 10 Teased to Launch for India

iQOO will soon launch a new smartphone in India. It will be the iQOO Neo 10. The launch date for the device has not been announced yet. The phone, however, has been teased by the brand. The device could debut in India in the coming weeks. iQOO Neo 10R has already debuted in India, and it is quite powerful and feature packed. The same expectations will be there from the iQOO Neo 10 as well. The device will come with a boxy design. Since it has already launched in China, we can expect what we will find in the device.









iQOO Neo 10 Expected Specifications

The device could come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The device will likely pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with a Q2 chip. It could feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. There's likely going to be a dual-camera setup at the rear featuring a 50MP primary Sony IMX921 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

The device packs a 6100mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging in China, but that could be different for India. Mostly, brands tweak the battery specifications of the phone when they are bringing a Chinese device to the Indian market. The iQOO Neo 10 is likely going to compete with the segment leaders such as OnePlus 13R which is also powered by the same chipset.

Note that none of these specifications are confirmed yet. So the final specifications list could look different, but we don't expect it to be different in any major way. Stay tuned for more updates.