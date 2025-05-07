Vivo X200 FE India Launch Timeline Tipped Along with Specs

Vivo India has launched the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in the country. This launch took place in December 2024. Now, the company is likely going to launch the Vivo X200 FE, a more affordable version of the X200 in India. According to reports online, the device could launch in India in July 2025. However, this is not confirmed. Vivo has also not yet teased any timeline for the product or even if the product is coming to the market in the first place. Let's take a look at the details of Vivo X200 FE circulating online.









Vivo X200 FE: What's Known?

Some reports online suggest that the Vivo X200 FE is likely going to come with a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device would like come with an under-display fingerprint sensor with IP68 and IP69 rating. The highlight of any Vivo X series phone is its camera. There's again going to be a ZEISS branded triple-camera system in the X200 FE.

As for the telephoto sensor in the camera setup, it is likely going to be a 50MP 3x telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calling, there's likely going to be a 50MP sensor at the front. The device could be priced between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, as suggested by popular tipster Yogesh Brar on social media platform X.

The Vivo X200 FE could pack a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. The reports suggest that Vivo could offer up to three years of OS and four years of security updates on this device. Stay tuned for more details and official announcements about the device from Vivo India.