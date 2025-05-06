Lava Yuva Star 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Lava has launched a new smartphone for the Indian market. The company has unveiled the Lava Yuva Star 2. It is a phone that is priced under Rs 10,000 and is meant for the mass market. Lava is not only trying to offer an affordable device to the users, but is also ensuring that clean software experience is provided. The Lava Yuva Star 2 starts in India with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the phone.









Lava Yuva Star 2 Price in India

To keep things simple and affordable, Lava has launched the Yuva Star 2 in a single memory variant. This variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 6,499. It will be available in two colour options - Sparkling Ivory and Radiant Black. It is a low cost phone that will target the low-income groups in India. However, despite being affordable, it doesn't have bloatware or third-party apps pre-installed, which is a huge thing for the user experience.

Lava Yuva Star 2 Specifications in India

Lava Yuva Star 2 comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with support for large screen experience. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition out of the box and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The copany has also enabled virtual RAM support.

The Lava Yuva Star 2 has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor at the rear. For selfies and video calling, there's a 5MP sensor at the front. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

The Lava Yuva Star 2 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging and has a USB Type-C port at the bottom.