Airtel Africa and SpaceX Sign Deal to Deliver Starlink Internet to Customers

New partnership aims to deliver high-speed satellite internet to remote and underserved areas in Africa.

Highlights

  • The partnership targets enhanced broadband access in rural and underserved areas.
  • Starlink is already licensed in 9 of Airtel Africa’s 14 operating countries.
  • Cellular backhauling using Starlink’s capabilities is part of the expansion strategy.

Airtel Africa and SpaceX Sign Deal to Deliver Starlink Internet to Customers
Airtel Africa has announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed satellite internet services to its customers in Africa. The partnership aims to enhance digital connectivity in remote and underserved areas, boosting access to broadband for individuals, businesses, and critical community institutions.

Airtel Africa-SpaceX Partnership

"With this collaboration, Airtel Africa will further enhance its next-generation satellite connectivity offerings and augment connectivity for enterprises, businesses, and socio-economic communities like schools, health centres in even the most rural parts of Africa," Airtel Africa said in a joint statement on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, adding that it will also explore expanding its rural coverage through cellular backhauling using Starlink's satellite capabilities.

Licensing Progress Across Airtel's Footprint

Currently, SpaceX has secured operating licenses for Starlink services in 9 out of the 14 countries within Airtel Africa's footprint. Licensing processes are underway in the remaining five countries, according to the official statement.

Enabling Connectivity in Remote Communities

Airtel Africa and SpaceX will continue to explore other areas to promote digital inclusion in the continent as well as SpaceX's ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in Africa.

Broader Collaboration and Access

Commenting on the development, Airtel Africa Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar said, "This partnership with SpaceX is a significant step to demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing Africa's digital economy through strategic investments and partnerships. Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community have reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity even in the most remote and currently under-served parts of Africa."

Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, added, "Starlink is available in more than 20 African markets and this agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink's presence. The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in Africa's telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering across Africa makes great sense for our business."

The companies plan to explore further collaboration opportunities to deepen digital access and inclusion throughout the region.

