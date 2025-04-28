Vodafone Idea Partnered with Samsung to Launch 5G in Chandigarh and Patna

Reported by Kripa B

Vi expands its 5G network with Samsung's technology and energy-efficient infrastructure for enhanced performance.

Highlights

  • Vi deploys AI-based Self-Organising Network (SON) to optimise performance.
  • Over 70 percent of eligible users in Mumbai are already experiencing 5G.
  • Vi to expand 5G services to Delhi and Bangalore in May.


Vodafone Idea (Vi) users in Chandigarh and Patna who are using 5G devices can begin enjoying 5G services starting April 28, 2025, as the telco officially announced the launch of services on Monday. TelecomTalk reported the development on Sunday.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services: Now Live in Patna and Chandigarh




Vi Partners with Samsung for 5G

For network deployment in Chandigarh and Patna, Vi said it has partnered with Samsung and implemented energy-efficient infrastructure and vRan technology to enhance network flexibility and performance. The Company has also deployed an AI-based Self-Organising Network (SON) system to further optimise network performance.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Claims 5G Is Used by 70 Percent of Eligible Users in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea 5G Rollout Set to Expand

This expansion follows Vi's 5G launch in Mumbai in March, where over 70 percent of eligible users are experiencing Vi 5G, contributing to up to 20 percent of total network data traffic. This launch is part of Vi's initial 5G rollout phase.

Vi announced that its 5G rollout will expand to Delhi and Bangalore in May. As part of its introductory offer, Vi users can enjoy unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299 and experience 5G speeds for various use cases, including streaming, gaming, conferencing, fast downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Vi highlighted that its 5G rollout in these circles will "continue aligned with the growth in 5G handset penetration and demand for the service."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11 Cities

Future-Ready Network Infrastructure

"Vi is committed to delivering a future-ready network that is seamless, powerful, and capable of meeting the demands of modern connectivity. By expanding its 5G infrastructure and bringing next-generation connectivity to millions of customers, Vi is set to further transform India's digital landscape, empowering both consumers and businesses with advanced mobile applications and services," Vi said in a statement Monday.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

