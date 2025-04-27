Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services: Now Live in Patna and Chandigarh

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vi strengthens its 5G rollout across India with new launches and strong early adoption in Mumbai.

Highlights

  • Vi expands 5G coverage to Patna (Bihar) and Chandigarh (Punjab).
  • 70 percent of eligible users in Mumbai are already using Vi's 5G network.
  • Vi offers affordable 5G plans starting at Rs 299.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G services to new locations, following the launch of 5G services in Mumbai and 11 major cricket stadiums across India. Vi 5G is now live in Patna (Bihar) and Chandigarh (Punjab), according to the company's website. Earlier reports indicated that Bangalore, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Patna were among the regions where Vi had planned a 5G rollout by the end of April 2025.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Claims 5G Is Used by 70 Percent of Eligible Users in Mumbai




Strong 5G Adoption Among Mumbai Users

As of this writing, Delhi and Karnataka are expected to be among the next circles where 5G will be launched. Vi has claimed that 70 percent of eligible users in Mumbai are already experiencing its recently launched 5G network. The telecom operator, which offers what it claims to be the most affordable 5G plans in the country, starting at Rs 299, said the early response signals strong consumer demand and confidence in its network capabilities.

Vi commenced its 5G rollout in Mumbai in early March, deploying the network in partnership with Nokia using equipment and technology. The company stated that 20 percent of its current data traffic in the city is already being carried over its 5G infrastructure.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11 Cities

Investments in 4G and 5G Infrastructure

Vi also says it is continuing to invest in its 4G and 5G infrastructure. In a recent Opensignal report (November 2024), Vi's 4G network was ranked the best in India across several performance metrics, including live video streaming, gaming, and download/upload speeds.

Also Read: Are Vodafone Idea’s Cheap Plans and Top 4G Network Paying Off? Here’s What Subscriber Stats Show

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

