Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11 Cities

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vi 5G now live in major stadiums across 11 cities, enhancing fan experience during the India T20 League.

Highlights

  • Enhanced coverage through 53 new 5G sites, 44 capacity upgrades, and 9 mobile towers.
  • Major IPL venues like Wankhede, Eden Gardens, and Chinnaswamy now covered.
  • Vi offers special recharge packs starting at Rs 101 with unlimited data and Hotstar access.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11 Cities
Vodafone Idea has now extended its 5G coverage to major cricket stadiums across cities in India following the launch of its 5G services in Mumbai. The company announced on Monday, April 7, the expansion of its 5G network to key stadiums across 11 cities. "Cricket fans will now be able to experience the power of Vi 5G in stadiums Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam," Vi said in a statement.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Officially Announces Launch of 5G Services in Mumbai




Vi Expands 5G Network to Stadiums

It's worth noting that Airtel, in March 2025, also announced enhancements to its network infrastructure at stadiums across India ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which began on March 22.

Currently, the India T20 league—held annually from March to May—is being played at these venues. To ensure a seamless 5G experience in high-footfall areas like stadiums, Vi said it has deployed additional 5G network sites and strengthened its infrastructure using technologies such as BTS and Massive MIMO.

According to Vi, these network expansions are designed to provide the best digital experience, ensuring that fans enjoy fast and reliable connectivity, even in jam-packed stadiums. In the vicinity of these stadiums, Vi has installed a total of 53 5G sites, enhanced capacity at 44 locations, and deployed 9 Cell On Wheels (CoWs) to keep fans connected.

Also Read: Airtel Boosts Network at Stadiums Across India Ahead of IPL 2025

Who Can Access Vi 5G in the Stadiums?

Vi said customers with 5G-enabled handsets can experience unlimited Vi 5G at these stadiums simply by enabling 5G usage in their mobile settings. The telco has not specified any particular plan requirements to access 5G services at these locations.

Vi 5G Availability

Vi 5G services will be available across 11 major cricket stadiums in India. These include Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, and YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag. Fans in Kolkata can enjoy seamless connectivity at Eden Gardens, while those in Lucknow will benefit at Ekana Stadium. In Chennai, the MA Chidambaram Stadium is covered, along with Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium (Mullanpur) in Chandigarh. Namo Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, and Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur are also part of the rollout, ensuring high-speed 5G experiences for cricket enthusiasts.

Also Read: What's Driving Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Launch Special Cricket Data Packs?

"Vi customers who are unable to watch the match live at the stadiums can experience it from the comfort of their home or on the go, with special Vi recharge packs that offer subscription to Jio Hotstar along with unlimited data, starting at just Rs 101," the company added.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

I have recently seen a video on YouTube of BSNL site upgradation in which they used B41 ( 2500 MHz) in…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans…

rahul_yadav :

Even phone above 15K don't have FM Radio

The Silent Phase-Out of FM Radio in Smartphones: What's Behind…

Sahil Shah :

I also have 100GB but don't store anything on Jiocloud. There are some basic features missing in the app such…

Received Only 50GB Jio AI Cloud Storage and Not 100GB?…

Sahil Shah :

Well, Radio stations are also to be blamed. Nowadays, all we hear is advertisement and less songs and other information.…

The Silent Phase-Out of FM Radio in Smartphones: What's Behind…

Abhi Meetha :

It is online music service apps that are paying/forcing handset vendors to remove/disable FM radio service on mobile phones. Leading…

The Silent Phase-Out of FM Radio in Smartphones: What's Behind…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments