Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11 Cities



Vodafone Idea has now extended its 5G coverage to major cricket stadiums across cities in India following the launch of its 5G services in Mumbai. The company announced on Monday, April 7, the expansion of its 5G network to key stadiums across 11 cities. "Cricket fans will now be able to experience the power of Vi 5G in stadiums Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam," Vi said in a statement.

Vi Expands 5G Network to Stadiums

It's worth noting that Airtel, in March 2025, also announced enhancements to its network infrastructure at stadiums across India ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which began on March 22.

Currently, the India T20 league—held annually from March to May—is being played at these venues. To ensure a seamless 5G experience in high-footfall areas like stadiums, Vi said it has deployed additional 5G network sites and strengthened its infrastructure using technologies such as BTS and Massive MIMO.

According to Vi, these network expansions are designed to provide the best digital experience, ensuring that fans enjoy fast and reliable connectivity, even in jam-packed stadiums. In the vicinity of these stadiums, Vi has installed a total of 53 5G sites, enhanced capacity at 44 locations, and deployed 9 Cell On Wheels (CoWs) to keep fans connected.

Who Can Access Vi 5G in the Stadiums?

Vi said customers with 5G-enabled handsets can experience unlimited Vi 5G at these stadiums simply by enabling 5G usage in their mobile settings. The telco has not specified any particular plan requirements to access 5G services at these locations.

Vi 5G Availability

Vi 5G services will be available across 11 major cricket stadiums in India. These include Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, and YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag. Fans in Kolkata can enjoy seamless connectivity at Eden Gardens, while those in Lucknow will benefit at Ekana Stadium. In Chennai, the MA Chidambaram Stadium is covered, along with Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium (Mullanpur) in Chandigarh. Namo Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, and Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur are also part of the rollout, ensuring high-speed 5G experiences for cricket enthusiasts.

"Vi customers who are unable to watch the match live at the stadiums can experience it from the comfort of their home or on the go, with special Vi recharge packs that offer subscription to Jio Hotstar along with unlimited data, starting at just Rs 101," the company added.