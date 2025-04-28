JioStar Net Profit for FY25 Stood at Rs 229 Crore

Reliance owned JioStar reported a gross reveue of Rs 10,006 crore in FY25. JioStar is the entity that runs JioHotstar, India's leading OTT (over-the-top) platform. The company's net profit for the year was Rs 229 crore. Within five weeks of launch of JioHotstar, the company said that the new entity crossed a 100 million paid users mark. In fact, during March 2025, JioHotstar served over 503 million monthly active users (MAUs) because of events such as the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 and Champions Trophy (CT) 2025. The JioStar TV network acquired 34% of the market share across TV entertainment and reached over 760 million monthly viewers across the country.









The opening week of IPL attracted 1.4 billion digital views while 253 million TV reach. With JioHotstar, the company aims to make the best and the largest entertainment business in the country. It is already the largest, and with an improved UI, it is also becoming the best. The revenues for JioStar should scale in the coming quarters due a unified platform and more amazing content being added in a short-time.

At present, Jio is also offering the subscription of JioHotstar for free with many of its prepaid plans. Once users start paying for the platform separately in the near future, even that will have a huge impact in the revenues of the company and its net profits should go up. JioStar is also looking to scale revenues from the linear TV business. The merged entity now has better prospects of attracting users to its portfolio of channels as a wider content range is now available to distribute. The coming quarters will be interesting to track for JioHotstar and JioStar as a whole.

