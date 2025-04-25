Reliance Jio Posts Rs 7022 Crore in Net Profit in Q4 FY25

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Jio saw an uptick in the quarterly data traffic and voice traffic. One of the net positives for Jio was the improvement in the average revenue per user (ARPU), which went up by 24% YoY during the quarter.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has announced its Q4 FY25 results.
  • The telco has posted a net profit of Rs 7022 crore in the quarter.
  • It is impressive, cause it is way higher than Rs 5,587 crore that it posted during Q4 FY24 quarter.

Follow Us

reliance jio posts rs 7022 crore in

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has announced its Q4 FY25 results. The telco has posted a net profit of Rs 7022 crore in the quarter. It is impressive, cause it is way higher than Rs 5,587 crore that it posted during Q4 FY24 quarter. This is 25.7% up YoY. The telco saw an uptick in the quarterly data traffic and voice traffic. One of the net positives for Jio was the improvement in the average revenue per user (ARPU), which went up by 24% YoY during the quarter. The data traffic is going up for Jio because of a wider 5G adoption. Let's take a look at the key figures of the company's performance during the quarter.




Read More - Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

Reliance Jio Quarterly Performance in Q4 FY25 and Figures for Entire FY25

Here are the key stats for Jio for Q4 FY25, :

  • Quarterly Revenue - Rs 39,853 crore
  • EBITDA - Rs 17,016 crore
  • Profit after Tax (PAT) - Rs 7,022 crore
  • ARPU - Rs 206.2
  • Customer Base - 488.2 Million
  • Data Traffic - 48.9 Billion GB
  • Voice Traffic - 1.49 Trillion Minutes

Stats for Jio for entire FY25:

  • Revenue - Rs 1,50,270 crore
  • EBITDA - Rs 64,170 crore
  • PAT - Rs 26,120 crore

Read More - Reliance Jio Extends Unlimited Offer with Free JioHotstar for 30 Days

On this performance, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said, "Jio continues to drive consistent outperformance in customer engagement with best-in-the-world network technologies and a wide bouquet of digital services for all Indians. Jio is proud to have served millions of users at world’s largest congregation of people, the Mahakumbh mela where its network scalability and flexibility was well demonstrated. Jio is working on enabling large scale AI infrastructure and services that will add an intelligence layer to all Jio services."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

a1s :

better to earn interest on it rather then using same money for voucher purchasing

Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

Siva :

Exactly...6GB pack now not there with Jio.

Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

TheAndroidFreak :

Where you are using data?

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Active Users in…

YOUTUBE RJ :

I have used 800gb in single month bcz I have 4k tv watching all the ipl matches+ have downloaded multiple…

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Active Users in…

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't care buddy. I have seen this from Vi+Motorola love of 2019. When I showed 900Mhz 50-70Mbps speeds on…

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in January 2025,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments