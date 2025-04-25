Reliance Jio Posts Rs 7022 Crore in Net Profit in Q4 FY25

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has announced its Q4 FY25 results. The telco has posted a net profit of Rs 7022 crore in the quarter. It is impressive, cause it is way higher than Rs 5,587 crore that it posted during Q4 FY24 quarter. This is 25.7% up YoY. The telco saw an uptick in the quarterly data traffic and voice traffic. One of the net positives for Jio was the improvement in the average revenue per user (ARPU), which went up by 24% YoY during the quarter. The data traffic is going up for Jio because of a wider 5G adoption. Let's take a look at the key figures of the company's performance during the quarter.









Reliance Jio Quarterly Performance in Q4 FY25 and Figures for Entire FY25

Here are the key stats for Jio for Q4 FY25, :

Quarterly Revenue - Rs 39,853 crore

EBITDA - Rs 17,016 crore

Profit after Tax (PAT) - Rs 7,022 crore

ARPU - Rs 206.2

Customer Base - 488.2 Million

Data Traffic - 48.9 Billion GB

Voice Traffic - 1.49 Trillion Minutes

Stats for Jio for entire FY25:

Revenue - Rs 1,50,270 crore

EBITDA - Rs 64,170 crore

PAT - Rs 26,120 crore

On this performance, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said, "Jio continues to drive consistent outperformance in customer engagement with best-in-the-world network technologies and a wide bouquet of digital services for all Indians. Jio is proud to have served millions of users at world’s largest congregation of people, the Mahakumbh mela where its network scalability and flexibility was well demonstrated. Jio is working on enabling large scale AI infrastructure and services that will add an intelligence layer to all Jio services."