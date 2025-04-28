Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Jio to Offer Up to 2 Percent Free Gold on Purchases for JioFinance and MyJio Users

Reported by Kripa B 0

Customers can earn up to 2 percent additional digital gold on purchases through JioFinance and MyJio apps from April 29 to May 5, 2025.

Highlights

  • Earn 1 percent extra gold on purchases between Rs 1,000–Rs 9,999.
  • Get 2 percent bonus gold on purchases above Rs 10,000.
  • Bonus gold credited within 72 hours.

Follow Us

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: JioFinance App to Offer Up to 2 Percent Free Gold on Every Purchase
Jio has announced the launch of the first edition of its 'Jio Gold 24K Days' initiative, offering customers incentives on digital gold purchases ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, a festival that traditionally signifies prosperity and wealth. "Customers can buy digital gold during Jio Gold 24K Days, and get additional free gold," Jio Financial Services said on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Also Read: Jio Finance Launches Digital Loan Against Securities via JioFinance App




Special Offers for Akshaya Tritiya

The offer, available through the JioFinance and MyJio apps, will run from April 29 to May 5, 2025. During this period, customers purchasing digital gold worth between Rs 1,000 and Rs 9,999 will receive 1 percent additional gold by applying the promo code JIOGOLD1. For purchases exceeding Rs 10,000, customers can avail 2 percent additional gold using the code JIOGOLDAT100 at checkout.

Bonus Limits

According to the company, each user can make up to 10 eligible transactions during the offer window, with a maximum cumulative bonus cap of Rs 21,000 worth of free gold. The bonus gold will be credited within 72 hours of the transaction. It is important to note that the promotion applies only to lumpsum gold purchases, and not to systematic investment plans (SIPs).

Also Read: Reliance Highlights Digital Transformation Milestones for FY24-25: Check Them Out

Invest in Digital Gold

Jio Gold enables users to invest in digital gold starting from as low as Rs 10, offering a digital platform with the flexibility to redeem investments as cash, gold coins, or jewelry.

"With investments starting from as little as Rs 10, customers can invest in digital gold anytime, anywhere. Make this Akshaya Tritiya even more prosperous with Jio Gold!" the company said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Jagmohan :

Yes I got

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services: Now Live in Patna and…

Manoj Kumar Sharma :

Did you get 5G Activation message on your number from Vi?

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services: Now Live in Patna and…

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services: Now Live in Patna and…

Manoj Kumar Sharma :

I am in Gurugram and I got an SMS from Vi regarding activation of 5G in Vi. Even sometimes I…

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services: Now Live in Patna and…

Shivraj roy :

Did Vi roll back 5G in Patna and Chandigarh today? lmao what

Airtel Business Transforms Network Management for Leading Coffee Chain with…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments