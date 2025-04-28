Akshaya Tritiya 2025: JioFinance App to Offer Up to 2 Percent Free Gold on Every Purchase



Jio has announced the launch of the first edition of its 'Jio Gold 24K Days' initiative, offering customers incentives on digital gold purchases ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, a festival that traditionally signifies prosperity and wealth. "Customers can buy digital gold during Jio Gold 24K Days, and get additional free gold," Jio Financial Services said on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Also Read: Jio Finance Launches Digital Loan Against Securities via JioFinance App









Special Offers for Akshaya Tritiya

The offer, available through the JioFinance and MyJio apps, will run from April 29 to May 5, 2025. During this period, customers purchasing digital gold worth between Rs 1,000 and Rs 9,999 will receive 1 percent additional gold by applying the promo code JIOGOLD1. For purchases exceeding Rs 10,000, customers can avail 2 percent additional gold using the code JIOGOLDAT100 at checkout.

Bonus Limits

According to the company, each user can make up to 10 eligible transactions during the offer window, with a maximum cumulative bonus cap of Rs 21,000 worth of free gold. The bonus gold will be credited within 72 hours of the transaction. It is important to note that the promotion applies only to lumpsum gold purchases, and not to systematic investment plans (SIPs).

Also Read: Reliance Highlights Digital Transformation Milestones for FY24-25: Check Them Out

Invest in Digital Gold

Jio Gold enables users to invest in digital gold starting from as low as Rs 10, offering a digital platform with the flexibility to redeem investments as cash, gold coins, or jewelry.

"With investments starting from as little as Rs 10, customers can invest in digital gold anytime, anywhere. Make this Akshaya Tritiya even more prosperous with Jio Gold!" the company said.