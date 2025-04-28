Airtel Business Transforms Network Management for Leading Coffee Chain with SD-WAN Lite Solution



Airtel has enabled a major digital transformation for one of India's leading multinational coffee chains by deploying its SD-WAN Lite solution across more than 200 outlets nationwide. The initiative, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience, has equipped the coffee chain with centralised network monitoring and integrated IP-based surveillance systems, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel said.

Key Challenges Faced by the Coffee Chain

Airtel Business explained that, prior to the deployment, the coffee chain faced multiple operational challenges, including inefficient bandwidth management, fragmented device oversight, and the need for a scalable, budget-friendly network solution suited to a retail environment. The added complexity of implementing a video management system for surveillance further highlighted the need for a reliable infrastructure.

Airtel's SD-WAN Lite Solution

"Connecting over 200 stores through a managed WAN solution has significantly enhanced the organisation's operational efficiency and connectivity," Airtel Business said.

Airtel's SD-WAN Lite solution addressed these challenges by delivering a fully managed WAN with secure, encrypted tunnels and both wired and wireless connectivity options. Business-critical applications were prioritised to ensure seamless performance, while centralised monitoring provided real-time visibility into network health across all locations.

ImprovedReal-Time Network Monitoring

Airtel said the SD-WAN Lite implementation has brought a transformative impact on network management. Network inefficiencies and downtime have significantly reduced, while enhanced connectivity has improved access to critical resources, boosting overall productivity. Airtel's 24x7 support has further strengthened operational resilience, enabling swift resolution of issues and sustained network uptime.

"Additionally, the increased visibility of the network afforded better decision-making and proactive problem-solving, empowering the company to optimise performance and adapt to evolving needs effectively," Airtel added.

