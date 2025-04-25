Airtel IoT Supertracker Enables Real-Time Consignment Monitoring for Leading Logistics Player



Airtel IoT’s SuperTracker solution has been deployed by one of India's leading supply chain logistics companies, which operates across all 29 states with a network of 156 hubs, to tackle a critical operational challenge. The company, which heavily relies on third-party fleet operators, had long struggled with inadequate visibility and control over high-value shipments—leading to increased risks of theft, delayed deliveries, and frequent billing discrepancies, according to Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel.

Also Read: Airtel IoT Smart EV Solution Boosts Battery Life and Vehicle Performance for Leading OEM









Tackling Operational Challenges in Logistics

According to Airtel, the absence of direct control over third-party fleets limited the company's ability to monitor consignments effectively. Communication gaps with vendors only exacerbated the issue, making real-time coordination difficult. These challenges resulted in flawed data, affecting the accuracy of billing and undermining operational efficiency.

Airtel IoT SuperTracker

To address this, the logistics company turned to Airtel IoT's SuperTracker—a portable tracking device that offers independent, real-time monitoring of shipments. Unlike traditional GPS units hardwired into vehicles, SuperTracker allows businesses to track cargo regardless of the transport vehicle, thanks to its self-contained design and battery life of up to 38 days, as highlighted by Airtel Business.

Also Read: Airtel Managed Wi-Fi Enables 20 Percent Productivity Increase for an Indian Automobile Manufacturer

Enhanced Security and Transparency

Airtel says the deployment of SuperTracker transformed the company's logistics operations. The ability to monitor consignments independently provided precise location updates, enabling faster and more informed decision-making. The solution's geo-fencing capabilities significantly reduced the risk of cargo theft, while route optimisation and real-time tracking helped cut transit times.

Importantly, SuperTracker enabled the company to verify vendor-reported data against actual shipment movements, improving billing accuracy and ensuring cost transparency. The result was a marked reduction in support costs, enhanced operational efficiency, and a strong return on investment—even in cases where devices were not recovered.

Also Read: Airtel Business Deploys Secure iSOC to Fortify Cybersecurity Infrastructure for NRL

Cost-Effective and Efficient GPS Solution

Traditional GPS systems cost between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 per vehicle, excluding additional software fees, whereas Airtel Business says the SuperTracker devices are three times more cost-effective than traditional GPS solutions, with a yearly expense of Rs 1,649 per unit. The replaceable batteries enable SuperTracker to provide long-term monitoring lasting from 38 to 193 days, depending on the ping frequency, explained Airtel Business.

Airtel Solutions Catering to Logistics Sector

With this deployment, Airtel Business says its IoT SuperTracker has established itself as a critical enabler in the logistics sector, addressing long-standing industry pain points and setting a new benchmark for visibility, security, and accountability in cargo management.

"Addressing the critical challenges of cargo theft, inefficient tracking, and unreliable third-party data has empowered companies to take back control of their operations," the company emphasised.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community for updates and discussions.