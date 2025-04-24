Airtel Business Deploys Secure iSOC to Fortify Cybersecurity Infrastructure for NRL



Airtel Business has deployed its Secure Intelligent Security Operations Center (iSOC) to bolster the cybersecurity framework of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) in the oil and gas sector in Northeast India. The strategic move comes amid a sharp rise in cyber-attacks targeting critical infrastructure. Citing the Data Security Council of India, Airtel noted that such attacks on government institutions have increased by 48 percent in recent years, with the oil and gas sector alone incurring cumulative losses of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Airtel Business Deploys iSOC for NRL

Situated in a remote part of Assam, NRL faced challenges in developing in-house cybersecurity capabilities due to talent shortages and geographical constraints. In its efforts to safeguard its data, NRL partnered with Airtel Business to build a cybersecurity engine capable of protecting its IT infrastructure. Airtel Business stated that this partnership addresses these gaps by providing a centralised, AI/ML-powered iSOC that delivers 24x7 monitoring, real-time threat detection, and compliance support.

24x7 Threat Detection and Real-Time Monitoring

"Think of it as having a round-the-clock security team for your IT and network infra. Intelligent SOC uses AI/ML technology to identify and stop potential security threats before they can cause any damage. This centralised platform continuously monitors and analyses data across NRL's entire IT infrastructure; encompassing both the central data center, and its geographically dispersed locations," Airtel Business explained.

Boosting Operational Resilience

The Secure iSOC now actively monitors over 1,700 devices across NRL's IT infrastructure, including data centers, servers, PCs, and mobile devices. It enables early threat identification, rapid response, and actionable insights to ensure business continuity and operational resilience.

This cybersecurity upgrade aligns with NRL's ongoing Rs 28,000 crore expansion project, one of the largest industrial investments in the Northeast, aimed at tripling its refining capacity.

Future-Proofing NRL's IT Infrastructure

Airtel Business stated, Our iSOC empowers NRL to stay ahead of evolving threats with a proactive and future-ready security posture, allowing them to focus on their core operations without compromise.

"NRL gains from our extensive security expertise, ensuring robust protection across all network layers," Airtel Business said. "With the Intelligent SOC vigilantly monitoring, NRL's digital assets remain safeguarded amid evolving cyber threats."

