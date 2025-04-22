Airtel VPN Enhances Dealer Efficiency by 30 Percent for Leading Automobile Manufacturer



A leading global automobile manufacturer based in Delhi has partnered with Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, to execute a large-scale digital transformation aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience across its nationwide dealership network.

Challenges Faced by Organisation

Facing challenges such as the lack of real-time service updates, fragmented inventory management, and limited visibility into product and parts data, the automaker sought a unified solution to drive efficiency and scalability.

According to Airtel Business, the organisation faced several challenges due to the lack of real-time updates on service concerns and inventory management being handled by dealers. Analysing trends in product variants like model and colour became difficult, impacting their ability to understand market demands effectively.

Additionally, maintaining records of spare parts, distinguishing between genuine and local, posed significant challenges. Also, without access to product lifecycle data, the company faced hurdles in planning for future models and managing existing ones efficiently, Airtel explained.

Airtel Business's VPN Solution

Airtel Business implemented its enterprise-grade VPN solution, integrated with MPLS connectivity and Managed Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), across all dealer locations. The network overhaul is supported by Airtel's Enterprise Network Operations Center (ENOC), providing 24x7 monitoring and end-to-end management.

The transformation has led to a 30 percent increase in dealer productivity, enabled smarter decision-making through real-time insights, and standardised customer service across locations. Improved inventory tracking and enhanced lifecycle visibility have further optimised operations.

Impact on Dealerships

"The implementation of real-time updates has resulted in a significant 30 percent increase in dealer productivity, enabling them to make quicker decisions and respond more effectively to market demands. With proper space and inventory management records in place, dealership operations have been optimised, minimising wastage and maximising efficiency," Airtel Business said.

By streamlining processes and enhancing customer satisfaction, dealerships have solidified their reputation for excellence, driving ongoing success and growth, Airtel Business added.

