oneplus 13t battery detail confirmed

OnePlus 13T, the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus is going to launch soon. The company has now revealed the battery details of the phone. The OnePlus 13T will feature a 6260mAh battery in its compact design. Note that this is larger than what you get in the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 13 features a 6000mAh battery. What's even more interesting here is that OnePlus 13T is a more compact phone than the OnePlus 13. Thus it will be interesting to see just how good is the battery life in a smaller phone which will likely consume lesser battery as it has a smaller display. The fast charging support is expected to be 100W, similar to what we saw in the recent flagship phones from OnePlus.









OnePlus 13T will launch in China on April 24, 2025 (Thursday). In India, the company will launch the OnePlus 13T as the OnePlus 13s. This seems like a strategic decision as the last time OnePlus launched a "T" branded device (OnePlus 10T), it didn't get much love from the consumers. Thus, OnePlus 13s could be an attempt to come up with a new moniker to give a fresh start and a new image to its phones in India. OnePlus and OPPO have been losing market share in India, and they need to do something special to get it back.

The OnePlus 13T will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. So it won't just be powerful, it will be one of the most powerful devices in the whole world. The best thing would that users can just charge the phone once and use it for a whole day, even if they game and watch videos online. India launch timeline is unclear at the moment, but it is expected to come in the June quarter.