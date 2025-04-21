Redmi Watch Move Launched in India: Price and Specs

Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi Watch Move in India. This smartwatch is an affordable play from the company to target customers who want to lead an active lifestyle. The smartwatch will help users track their movements, workouts, and ensure hands-free communication. Xiaomi said, "Whether you're starting your morning with a jog, checking meeting reminders at work, or managing calls on the move, the Redmi Watch Move is built to enhance how India moves". Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Redmi Watch Move.









Redmi Watch Move Price in India

Redmi Watch Move is priced at Rs 1,999 in India. The watch will be available starting May 1, 2025 in the country. It will be available in four colours - Blue Blaze, Black Drift, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush. The pre-booking for the smartwatch will start on April 24, 2025. Let's now look at the specifications.

Redmi Watch Move Specifications in India

Redmi Watch Move comes with support for 140+ workout modes. It has 98.5% tracking accuracy helped by Xiaomi's R&D. Users with this smartwatch can track their runs, monitor calories, or time their yoga sessions with confidence. Users can track SpO2, sleep cycles, and stress cycles with this smartwatch.

It features a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen with support for 600nits of peak brightness and 2.5D curved design. There's an Always-on-Display (AoD) on this smartwatch which will ensure updates are always visible for the users. The strap is made for all-day wear and is rated IP68. With the Xiaomi HyperOS, users can sync their notes across devices, get real time weather updates, and put events on calendars. There's also Hindi language support on the watch.

Users can get up to 14 days of battery life with this smartwatch without ever worry about charging. The smartwatch delivers up to 5 days of performance.