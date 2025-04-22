Ericsson Partners With VVDN Technologies to Localise Passive Antenna Production in India



Ericsson Antenna System (EAS), a division of Swedish telecom company Ericsson, is set to fully localise production of passive antennas in India by June 2025, marking a significant expansion of the company's manufacturing footprint in the country. This move, in collaboration with Indian technology partner VVDN Technologies, reinforces India's position as a key innovation and export hub within Ericsson's global network. The localised production will cater not only to domestic demand but also to international markets, strengthening Ericsson's global supply chain.

Ericsson Expands Local Manufacturing in India

"Beyond meeting domestic needs, a significant portion of antennas manufactured in India will be exported, establishing the country as a strategic hub within Ericsson's global supply chain," Ericsson said. The company noted that bringing product development closer to regional customer realities helps accelerate time-to-market and fosters deeper local technology collaboration.

"At Ericsson, antennas are critical, serving as the entry point to enhanced network performance and innovation," says the Head of Ericsson Antenna System. "Expanding in India strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology at speed, closer to where our customers are building next-generation networks."

Supporting India's 5G Rollout and Digital Vision

Ericsson's investment aligns with India's rapid 5G rollout and broader digital transformation efforts. The local production initiative is expected to shorten time-to-market, deepen collaboration with regional partners, and bolster supply chain resilience.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, said, "This expansion reflects our commitment and long-term investment in India's industrial and digital future. By localising production and building out a robust ecosystem, Ericsson is ensuring faster deployment, increased responsiveness, and stronger protection for its customers against environmental or external disruptions."

India now joins Ericsson's global manufacturing footprint, which includes facilities in Mexico, Romania, and China. The move diversifies and future-proofs the company's operations. "The expansion of EAS production in India is fully managed by Ericsson teams and supported by a strategic supplier network, ensuring adherence to global quality standards," Ericsson said on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Ericsson's Presence in India

Ericsson has had a presence in India since 1903 and was the first telecom company to begin manufacturing in the country in 1994. Over the years, the company says it has played a pivotal role in India's telecom evolution, including the rollout of 5G-ready infrastructure and the demonstration of some of country's first 5G use cases, including a live 5G-enabled music concert.

Strengthening Global Supply Chain

With antennas now being designed and built in India for both local and global markets, Ericsson and EAS say they are working to shape the future of global network infrastructure with a resilient supply chain closer to the customers.