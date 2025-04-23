Airtel IoT Smart EV Solution Boosts Battery Life and Vehicle Performance for Leading OEM



A leading Indian automotive OEM has implemented Airtel's IoT Smart EV Monitoring and Management Solution in a move to enhance electric vehicle (EV) performance and safety. The deployment marks a significant shift toward intelligent battery management at a time when India's EV market is projected to reach USD 113.99 billion by 2029, according to ibef.org.

Legacy Battery Management Systems

According to Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, the OEM, previously reliant on a legacy Battery Management System (BMS), had been grappling with performance inconsistencies, safety risks, and operational inefficiencies. The outdated system lacked configurability, diagnostics, and real-time monitoring, leading to frequent battery failures, increased warranty claims, and reputational risk.

Airtel Smart EV Solution

Recognising the need for a comprehensive solution, the OEM decided to adopt Airtel's IoT Smart EV Monitoring and Management Solution. "The end-to-end solution included a state-of-the-art BMS designed to address the exact challenges the OEM was facing," Airtel Business said.

Key Features of Airtel's Integrated BMS Platform

Airtel's Smart BMS offered an integrated solution. Designed with real-time analytics and safety protocols, the platform includes:

Best-in-class Cell Balancing to enhance battery efficiency and extend lifecycle

Battery Health Monitor (BHM) for early issue detection. "The BHM feature enabled continuous monitoring of battery behaviour from the very first cycle, allowing early detection of potential issues and facilitating timely interventions," explained Airtel Business.

Production Configuration Capabilities to support diverse battery types and vehicle models

Automated Safety Alerts with AIS 156++ compliance

Online User Dashboard and App for real-time performance insights

Operational Benefits and Business Impact

By consolidating all battery and vehicle monitoring operations under a single platform, the OEM eliminated the complexity of managing multiple suppliers. This not only improved accountability and operational control but also significantly reduced maintenance costs and improved fleet scalability.

"Airtel's solution went beyond just addressing the technical issues. By providing a single, integrated platform, Airtel simplified the OEM's operations," said Airtel Business. "No longer did the OEM have to juggle multiple suppliers; instead, Airtel became the one-stop shop for all their battery and vehicle management needs. This not only improved operational efficiency but also enhanced control over the entire battery lifecycle."

Airtel Smart EV Solution Impact

The transition to Airtel's Smart EV Solution has delivered tangible benefits, including reduced battery failures, improved battery performance and longevity, lower operational costs, increased customer satisfaction, enhanced scalability, improved reputation, and a strengthened market position.

Following the implementation of Airtel's Smart EV solution, the OEM observed a tenfold improvement in cell balancing effectiveness, ensuring consistent battery performance across all cells. Battery life expectancy increased, significantly extending the operational lifespan, while health measurement accuracy rose to over 95 percent, up from less than 70 percent previously—providing precise and actionable insights.

Airtel EV Solution with Smart BMS

"Airtel's EV solution with Smart BMS has proven to be a game-changer for the OEM, addressing critical challenges and driving significant improvements in battery performance, safety, and overall vehicle efficiency," Airtel Business added.

