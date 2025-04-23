Compact Smartphones in High Demand, But Options Remain Limited in India: Counterpoint Survey



A recent consumer survey by Counterpoint Research reveals a strong preference among young emerging professionals and early jobbers in India for compact smartphones, highlighting a significant gap in the current market offerings. According to the study, 74 percent of respondents favour compact smartphones, yet 68 percent believe that the market lacks sufficient options in this category. Despite the growing interest, nearly 90 percent of smartphones launched in 2024 featured screens larger than 6.5 inches, underscoring the limited availability of smaller form factors.

Survey commissioned by OnePlus

The survey, commissioned by OnePlus, polled over 2,000 individuals aged 18 to 35 across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India. It found that 60 percent of respondents consider a 6.0 to 6.5-inch display as the ideal size for a compact device. A significant 88 percent expressed willingness to purchase a compact smartphone—provided it delivers flagship-level performance.

Features Driving Compact Smartphone Demand

One-handed usability emerged as a key driver, with 73 percent highlighting it as a critical factor in their purchase decision. Ease of use (55 percent), comfort during prolonged usage (49 percent), and a good in-hand feel (71 percent) were also cited as top reasons for preferring compact phones. Additionally, 69 percent of participants emphasised the importance of the device's aesthetic appeal.

Performance remains a priority, with more than half unwilling to compromise on processor speed or battery life. The rise of casual mobile gaming further bolsters the demand for smaller devices, with 86 percent of users preferring compact phones for enhanced comfort during extended gaming sessions.

AI-Powered Features

Moreover, 84 percent of respondents expressed interest in customizable buttons for quicker access to essential functions, while 89 percent also consider AI-powered features—such as voice assistants, camera enhancements, and battery optimisation—important when choosing their next smartphone.

Opportunities for Smartphone Brands

Commenting on the findings, Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said, "Consumers want compact devices without compromising on core features like processor performance and battery life. Many of the consumers who are approaching their upgrade cycles are now leaning towards compact smartphones."

"This shift is driven by the desire for more comfortable, long-term use. However, the availability of compact yet powerful options in the market still remains limited. About 90 percent of smartphones launched in 2024 featured screens larger than 6.5 inches. Hence, this highlights a clear opportunity for smartphone brands to introduce powerful compact smartphones to meet consumer demand," Pathak added.

Senior Research Analyst Arushi Chawla added, "Consumers are increasingly seeking compact smartphones that provide a seamless and comfortable one-handed experience for use cases like taking selfies, typing messages and gaming. However, while prioritizing ease of use, a key concern remains the potential trade-off on battery life and processor performance when buying a compact device. This highlights the need for compact smartphones that balance portability with high-performance capabilities."

Brand Preferences

Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus were identified as the most preferred brands for next compact smartphone purchases by consumers, according to the report.