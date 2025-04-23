Moto Tag Launched in India: Price and Details

Motorola has been expanding its product line in India with the recent launch of Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro. While these products are now available in India, Motorola has also launched the Moto Tag in the country. Moto Tag will compete with products such as JioTag and more. Apple AirTag is still very much in the premium segment, while the Moto Tag is priced more in the affordable category. The Moto Tag supports Google's Find My Device network. Let's take a look at the price, and then understand how it will work and what users get with it.









Moto Tag Price in India

Moto Tag, a new product from Motorola has launched in India for a price of Rs 2,299. It will be available for the users to purchase from the Flipkart and Motorola India website. The colour options available are - Starlight Blue and Jade Green.

Moto Tag Specifications in India

Moto Tag is a Bluetooth powered and Google's Find My Device network integrated product. Users can put it in their bags, wallets and more to leverage the precise location tracking capability of the Moto Tag to find their belongings. The best thing about the 'Precision Finding' feature of Moto Tag is that it is capable of accurately locating the tracker, even when it is offline.

The Bluetooth tracker supports Bluetooth 5.4. It will support Android phones running Android 9 or a higher version. It has a replaceable CR2032 battery which can last up to one year. The company has said that the Moto Tag offers end-to-end encryption for location information. This makes the user journey with the product pretty safe and allows them to locate their objects with peace in mind about security.