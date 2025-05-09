Samsung’s New F Series Phone is Here in India: See Price

Samsung has launched a new F series smartphone in India. This smartphone is called F56 5G. The smartphone has a similar but different looking camera cutout in the rear. The camera setup is not the only highlight, but the colour this device is available in along with the software support that Samsung has promised (of six years for Android OS updates) is amazing. It also packs a large battery, and is very rightly priced. Let's take a look at the price and the overall specifications below.









Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G is available in two memory variants:

8GB+128GB for Rs 25,999

8GB+256GB for Rs 28,999

Note that this is the introductory price, which also includes a Rs 2,000 bank discount. There are also easy EMI options available for the users.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display. It has support for max brightness of 1200nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Android 15 based OneUI 7 out of the box. There's also Vision Booster technology integrated in the display. To protect the display, there's a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and the back.

The device is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1480 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main sensor and OIS support. There's a selfie sensor at the front with a 12MP sensor. The rear camera unit has support for 2x zoom and can record videos in 4K at 30fps.

The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. There's also Samsung's Knox Vault for security.