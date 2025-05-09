OnePlus 13s Plus Key: What is it and What Does it Do

OnePlus India will soon launch the OnePlus 13T in India. This phone will be rebranded as OnePlus 13s for the Indian market. The company hasn't given many details of the phone for the Indian market, but it doesn't even have to. Most of the specifications can be known if you look at the device which launched in China. OnePlus 13s will come with a new button instead of the Alert Slider. OnePlus has already showcased the button on the OnePlus 13T in China. The button is just like the Action Button on the iPhones. It can be customised to do a lot of things, and that is what we will discuss here.









OnePlus 13s Plus Key

OnePlus India, in a teaser, confirmed what the Plus Key in the OnePlus 13s can do. The Plus Key can be customised to activate or deactivate the silent mode on the phone. Apart from that, it can be used to turn on/off flashlight, open camera, translation tool, sleep mode, and more. The new Plus Key is on the left side of the phone.

It will allow users to get access to certain features with more convenience. How will the Indian users react to this is something we will have to wait and see. With the iPhones, the slider has been removed completely. iPhone users even adapted to the same very comfortably. Thus, we don't expect the OnePlus fans to showcase any major resistance to the design move.

For now, the OnePlus 13s launch date is still not confirmed. The brand has confirmed that it will come in two colours - Pink and Black. It is expected to launch by the end of this quarter or early next quarter. What will happen, remains to be seen.