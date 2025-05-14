Airtel Enhances 30-Day Prepaid International Roaming Pack with More Data and Voice Benefits



Bharti Airtel has significantly upgraded its 30-day (monthly) International Roaming (IR) pack for prepaid users. The company has revised its existing Rs 2,998 pack by increasing the data and voice benefits, which can be used globally. The enhanced Airtel prepaid IR pack now includes more high-speed data and IR minutes, ensuring seamless travel across 189 countries. Check out the plan details and benefits below.

Airtel Rs 2,998 Prepaid IR Pack

Airtel's Rs 2,998 prepaid IR pack now includes 10GB of high-speed data, after which data usage will be blocked. It also offers 300 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls (both local and to India), free incoming SMS, and 20 outgoing SMS, with a 30-day validity. International calls made while roaming are charged at Rs 45 per minute.

Airtel Prepaid Data Top-Up

If your data gets exhausted, Airtel offers a prepaid data top-up for Rs 699, which provides 2GB of high-speed data. The validity of this top-up matches the remaining validity of the active roaming pack.

In-Flight Benefits for Travellers

The Airtel prepaid IR pack also includes in-flight benefits: 250MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS, all valid for 24 hours.

Previously, this pack offered 5GB of high-speed data and 200 IR minutes. With this revision, Airtel has doubled the high-speed data to 10GB and increased IR minutes by 100 — all at the same price.

Roam Globally Without Manual Network Selection

The international roaming pack activates automatically upon arrival in the destination country. With one plan covering travel to 189 countries, customers no longer need to worry about choosing a specific pack for each destination or transit airport.

Another advantage of Airtel's IR offering is that users do not need to manually select a network when landing abroad. The roaming pack applies across all supported operators in participating countries.

Conclusion

Airtel has recently introduced new IR packs and revised existing ones with enhanced data benefits for both prepaid and postpaid users. So, if you have travel plans this summer, you can explore the most suitable IR pack and activate it without worrying about country-specific plans or manual network selection.

