oneplus pad 2 pro launched in china

OnePlus Pad Pro's successor, Pad 2 Pro has launched in China, and will likely make it to India as the OnePlus Pad 3. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is the latest and most powerful tablet from OnePlus. This time, it's an even larger display. It is powered by the flagship SoC (system-on-a-chip) from Qualcomm. The tablethas launched in China only for now, and the global availability is unkown at this moment. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out of the box. Let's take a look at the specifications and price of the product.









OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Price in China

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro starts at CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 37,900) for the 8GB+256GB variant. Then there's three more variants at 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 41,500), CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 45,000), and CNY 3,999 (approx 47,400).

The tablet has launched in two colours - Glacier Silver and Deep Sea Blue. There's no clarity or timeline available for the tablet to make its way to the Indian market.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Specifications in China

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro comes with a 13.2-inch display with support for 3.4K resolution LCD screen. The refresh rate support is clocked at 144Hz and the maximum brightness supported is 900nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro comes with a 13MP rear camera unit and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. It can support a resolution of 2.1K at 120fps for select games, the company said. The tablet packs a 12,140mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. The device further comes with support for several AI features and weighs 675 grams.