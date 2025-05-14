Airtel Network Faces Downtime, But Restored Now

Bharti Airtel network recently faced downtime across multiple parts of India, but majorly in Tamil Nadu and select regions. The Downdetector by Ookla shows that the network was down between 7 PM and 11 PM majorly on Tuesday. In places like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nashik, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and more, the network was majorly down. Many users on social media reported no proper signal for hours. This is not a common occurence.









Read More - Bharti Airtel Net Profit at Rs 5223 Crore in Q4 FY25, More Details Here

However, since then, the Downdetector plaform shows that the reports are not coming in for network down time anymore. This suggests that the network has largely been restored for the users. Airtel didn't issue any statement regarding why the downtime occured. It wasn't just the mobile network, but also the Wi-Fi networks that were down for the users, signalling at a much major outage.

Airtel has met the QoS (quality of service) standards set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Further, Airtel's network has been rated one of the best by the network intelligence experts globally. So these outages, while occur once or twice every year, doens't stay for long.