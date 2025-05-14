Ray Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have finally made their way to India. These glasses have been available to purchase from the international markets. Ray-Ban is one of the leading optical and sunglass players globally. While the company already had distribution in India, it has taken its sweet time to launch the Meta Glasses in India. These glasses will be available in India from May 19. Let's take a look at the features/specifications and price of the product.









Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Price in India

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are priced at Rs 29,900 in India. These glasses are now available for pre-orders. Note that this is just the starting price. There are variants priced above than this as well.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Specifications/Features in India

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have AI (artificial intelligence) integrated within. In a release, Meta said, "Start a conversation with Meta AI on your glasses, then access it in your history tab from the app to pick up where you left off. You can also get creative—after importing photos from your glasses, ask Meta AI in the app to add, remove, or change parts of the image."

In the near future, Meta said that users will direclty be able to receive calls, share photos, direct messages, and more from their Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. Many of the major music apps including Apple Music, Spotify, Shazam, and Amazon Prime Music will be directly integrated into the glasses. Users will just have to command the glasses to play the music.

There are many different ways these glasses can be used by consumers. Stay tuned for more details and a potential review of the Meta Glasses in the near future.