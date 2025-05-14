mediatek dimensity 9400e launched for flagship phones

MediaTek has just launched the Dimensity 9400e SoC (System-on-a-Chip) for flagship phones. It is going to be available in new phones later this month. The Dimensity 9400e is built on the 4nm process and has an All Big Core CPU architecture. It can support peak network download speeds of up to 7 Gbps with 4CC-CA support. Further, there's support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band support or not. The chipset further comes with MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 power saving technology.









Read More - Ray Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Dimensity 9400e CPU, GPU Architecture

The Dimensity 9400e comes with four Cortex-X4 super cores with clock speeds of up to 3.4GHz and four Cortex-A720 big cores with clock speeds of 2.0GHz. The chipset is equipped with a flagship 12-core GPU, Immortalis-G720, providing powerful graphics rendering capabilities for smartphone enthusiasts and gamers. Additionally, it supports hardware-level mobile ray tracing technology, delivering outstanding performance and console-level global illumination effects to significantly enhance gaming immersion.

With MediaTek HyperEngine technology, the Dimensity 9400e allows gaming enthusiasts to enjoy smooth, long-lasting, and responsive gaming experiences. The chipset supports MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT 2.0), enabling real-time performance scheduling between the chipset and gaming applications for excellent high-frame-rate stability and low power consumption. Furthermore, the Dimensity 9400e supports MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC 2.0+), which can reduce power consumption by up to 40% when enabled.

Read More - OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Launched in China

AI Support on Dimensity 9400e

The Dimensity 9400e supports the latest MediaTek NeuroPilot SDK, enabling generative AI applications and services to deliver fast, personalized, and secure experiences. It features enhanced inference decoding technology (SpD+), accelerating the computational efficiency of large language models. It also supports global mainstream large language models and small language models, enabling on-device operation of DeepSeek-R1-Distill (Qwen1.5B/Llama7B/Llama8B) models, as well as Gemini Nano with Multimodality, LLaVA-1.5 7B, and more.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e is equipped with a flagship 18-bit RAW ISP, supporting AI semantic segmentation video engines capable of 16-layer image semantic segmentation. It also supports high- dynamic noise reduction for recordings with three microphones. Leveraging advanced image and audio capture technologies, the chipset delivers professional-grade video recording effects for smartphone photography enthusiasts.