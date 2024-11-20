Bharti Airtel Awards 5G Extension Deal to Nokia for 5G-Advanced Network Evolution

Strategic partnership to enhance Airtel's network capacity, coverage, and sustainability with AI-driven solutions and advanced technology.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel signs a multi-billion contract with Nokia for 4G and 5G network expansion.
  • Deployment of Nokia's 5G AirScale technology to enhance 5G capacity and coverage.
  • Modernisation of 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment supporting 5G.

Bharti Airtel Signs Multi-Billion Deal with Nokia for 4G and 5G Network Expansion
Bharti Airtel has awarded a multi-year, multi-billion extension contract to Nokia to deploy 4G and 5G network equipment across key cities and states in India. Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale technology, including base stations, baseband units, and Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its ReefShark System-on-Chip, Nokia said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Airtel Solarises Over 3,500 Mobile Sites in Q2




Airtel Network Modernisation

These solutions will enhance Airtel's 5G capacity, coverage, and overall network performance to support its network evolution in preparation for the 5G-Advanced Network. In addition to 5G upgrades, Nokia will modernise Airtel's existing 4G network with multi-band radios and baseband equipment that also supports 5G.

AI-Driven Network Management

Airtel will also leverage Nokia's AI-driven MantaRay Network Management for real-time network monitoring, optimisation, and technical support, Nokia said. However, the companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel, said: "This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimize environmental impact."

"AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel's network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers," added Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Green 5G Initiative to Enhance Energy Efficiency

Collaboration Between Nokia and Bharti Airtel

Nokia noted its long-standing collaboration with Airtel, spanning over two decades, during which it has provided 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network equipment. Both the companies recently partnered for Green 5G Initiative, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency in its network infrastructure.

