EdgeCore to Invest USD 17 Billion in Virginia Data Center Campus



EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer and operator, has announced the acquisition of 697 acres in the Shannon Hill Regional Business Park in Louisa County, Virginia. The company plans to develop a 3.9 million square foot, high-density data center campus capable of supporting more than 1.1 gigawatts of power.

Campus Designed for Hyperscale and AI Clients

The planned USD 17 billion investment in Central Virginia will significantly expand EdgeCore's national footprint. The campus is designed to serve hyperscale and AI-focused clients, offering scalable, cost-efficient digital infrastructure.

"EdgeCore was deliberate and intentional in our decision to commit to Louisa County for the development of a 1.1+ GW high-density data center campus," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "The investment in this land enables EdgeCore to expand our growth in Central Virgina, providing our hyperscale and AI focused customers with scalable, cost-efficient data center solutions, while simultaneously benefitting the residents of Louisa County with decades of tax revenue, job creation and ancillary investments. I want to thank the Louisa County Industrial Development Authority and the Commonwealth's economic development team for their support."

Governor Glenn Youngkin welcomed the announcement, emphasizing Virginia’s global leadership in internet infrastructure. "From the spine of the internet running through Ashburn to the transatlantic cables that connect in Virginia Beach, the entire Commonwealth is engaged in supporting the technology which runs the world. We are proud to welcome EdgeCore to Central Virginia where their USD 17 billion investment will create jobs and fund vital public resources," he said.

REC to Supply Energy

Power for the campus will be supported by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and its affiliate Hyperscale Energy. "We are honored they [EdgeCore] chose our service area for this major development," said REC CEO John Hewa.

EdgeCore emphasized its commitment to responsible development, noting the use of a closed-loop air-cooled system at the campus. This system will keep water consumption minimal, achieving a water usage effectiveness (WUE) rating below 0.01 L/kWh.

In an announcement on Wednesday, June 25, EdgeCore said it will also leverage best practices from its other data center markets—including Greater Phoenix, Silicon Valley, Ashburn, Culpeper, and Reno—to mitigate construction impact, minimize traffic, and maintain open dialogue with local communities.

"In Louisa County, we intend to contribute as a good neighbor would by investing our time and resources to the betterment of the county at large," said William Jabjiniak, SVP of National Community and Government Relations.

EdgeCore Markets

According to the official release, the Louisa County project brings EdgeCore's total active market count to six, including Ashburn and Culpeper, VA; Silicon Valley; Greater Phoenix; and Reno—all of which are designed to accommodate data centers for single hyperscale tenants.

