EdgeCore Announces Expansion of Data Center Capacity in Mesa, Arizona to Over 450 MW



EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (EdgeCore), a wholesale data center developer and operator, has announced the acquisition of an additional 43.87 acres of land in Mesa, Arizona, significantly expanding its presence in the region. This new parcel of land more than doubles the company's buildable land in Mesa and paves the way for over 450 megawatts (MW) of data center capacity, addressing the demand from hyperscale clients for AI and cloud infrastructure, according to a company statement on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Also Read: EdgeCore Raises USD 1.9 Billion for Data Center Expansion









Growth Since 2023 Launch

Since launching its first Mesa campus in April 2023, EdgeCore has developed and commissioned 206 MW of capacity. The new land acquisition enables the company to add more than 250 MW of capacity through future development. Two additional buildings currently under construction are expected to be completed in 2025 and 2026.

Power for the development is being provided by Salt River Project (SRP), which also supplies the first operational data center at the Mesa campus. "SRP is proud of its work with EdgeCore and looks forward to serving their growing operations in Mesa," said Jim Pratt, General Manager and CEO of SRP. He also commended the company's commitment to water conservation amid Arizona’s growing concerns over water scarcity.

Also Read: EdgeCore Secures USD 1.9 Billion Financing for Mesa Data Center Campus

Sustainable Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency

EdgeCore's Mesa facilities incorporate an air-cooled design featuring a closed-loop chilled water system that requires minimal water usage. The campus has been designed to meet LEED BD+C v4 Silver standards and implements a waste management program aligned with the Zero Waste International Alliance's hierarchy. It also includes native landscaping and a pollinator garden to support local biodiversity while reducing water consumption.

Due to these sustainable building and operational initiatives, EdgeCore reports that its first data center in Mesa (PH01) received Green Globes for Existing Buildings certification in 2023. The second (PH02) and third (PH03) data centers, currently under construction, have been awarded the Designed to Earn the Energy Star certifications.

Community Commitment

In addition to infrastructure growth, EdgeCore has pledged ongoing financial and philanthropic contributions to the Mesa community. Through local partnerships, employee volunteerism, and support for small businesses, the company aims to play a role in the region's economic and social development.

Also Read: EdgeCore Secures USD 440 Million Financing for Silicon Valley Campus Expansion

"Today's expansion announcement of EdgeCore's operations in Mesa, Arizona is an exciting milestone in our company's evolution," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "Since establishing our first Mesa campus in April 2023, we have worked quickly to construct and commission 206 MW at the site. This new tranche of land enables us to deliver another 250+ MW of data center space in Mesa to fulfill our hyperscale customers' urgent need for AI and cloud-ready capacity."