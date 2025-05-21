OnePlus 13s 5.5G Support, Why its AMAZING

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

There are phones that support 5G, and then there are only select few phones that support 5.5G or 5G Advanced. In India, Reliance Jio is the telecom operator which is offering phones a chance to deliver 5G Advanced to customers.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13s is soon going to launch in India.
  • The launch will happen on June 5, 2025.
  • The device has been confirmed to come with support for 5.5G.

Follow Us

oneplus 13s 5g support why its amazing

OnePlus 13s is soon going to launch in India. The launch will happen on June 5, 2025. The device has been confirmed to come with support for 5.5G. This is 5G Advanced in simple words. There are phones that support 5G, and then there are only select few phones that support 5.5G or 5G Advanced. In India, Reliance Jio is the telecom operator which is offering phones a chance to deliver 5G Advanced to customers.




It is worth noting that even the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R come with support for 5.5G. So why is this an important distinction and something for the brand to highlight? Let me explain.

Read More - OnePlus 13 has This Amazing Feature That I LOVE

Why OnePlus 13s 5.5G is a Major Deal?

Whether you are gaming or streaming or doing anything, a good network experience is everything if you are on the move. In India, if you are a Jio user and your phone supports 5.5G, it will definitely ensure a better experience than regular 5G. Here's how.

OnePlus has previously showcased the difference in speeds between a 5G and 5.5G smartphone. The 5G phone delivered 277.8 Mbps download speed while the 5.5G phone delivered 1023.24 Mbps. With 5.5G, the device can connect to several mobile towers because of better CA (carrier aggregation) support. The brand has previously claimed a speed enhancement of 380%.

Read More - OnePlus 13s Launch Date for India Announced

The OnePlus 13s comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. So definitely, it will integrate Qualcomm's latest 5G modem for phones. The device is likely going to be at par when it comes with connectivity with devices such as OnePlus 13. The device is only a few days from launch. It will be interesting to see where the company decides to price it. My expectations are that OnePlus 13s will start around Rs 50,000 in India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I'm just hoping that TCS/BSNL don't take 2 years to complete these additional orders like last one and give further…

BSNL Places Additional Orders to TCS for 4G Sites

Rohit :

its company qtr and small house we have only one 5inch wall and its a 4 antenna router so we…

Starlink Launches in Bangladesh, Shows What it Would Likely Cost…

shivraj :

how did you even come with that conclusion here i will say India is superpower 2020 are we?

Vodafone Idea AGR Case 2025: What Industry Experts are Saying:…

Phoenix96 :

Amazing. Who got the router though like does one of you follow an ethernet link from one house?

Starlink Launches in Bangladesh, Shows What it Would Likely Cost…

Phoenix96 :

After going through how starlink provides internet and the costing no sane person would dare to say this. Gosh. Even…

Starlink Launches in Bangladesh, Shows What it Would Likely Cost…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments