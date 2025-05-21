OnePlus 13s 5.5G Support, Why its AMAZING

OnePlus 13s is soon going to launch in India. The launch will happen on June 5, 2025. The device has been confirmed to come with support for 5.5G. This is 5G Advanced in simple words. There are phones that support 5G, and then there are only select few phones that support 5.5G or 5G Advanced. In India, Reliance Jio is the telecom operator which is offering phones a chance to deliver 5G Advanced to customers.









It is worth noting that even the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R come with support for 5.5G. So why is this an important distinction and something for the brand to highlight? Let me explain.

Why OnePlus 13s 5.5G is a Major Deal?

Whether you are gaming or streaming or doing anything, a good network experience is everything if you are on the move. In India, if you are a Jio user and your phone supports 5.5G, it will definitely ensure a better experience than regular 5G. Here's how.

OnePlus has previously showcased the difference in speeds between a 5G and 5.5G smartphone. The 5G phone delivered 277.8 Mbps download speed while the 5.5G phone delivered 1023.24 Mbps. With 5.5G, the device can connect to several mobile towers because of better CA (carrier aggregation) support. The brand has previously claimed a speed enhancement of 380%.

The OnePlus 13s comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. So definitely, it will integrate Qualcomm's latest 5G modem for phones. The device is likely going to be at par when it comes with connectivity with devices such as OnePlus 13. The device is only a few days from launch. It will be interesting to see where the company decides to price it. My expectations are that OnePlus 13s will start around Rs 50,000 in India.