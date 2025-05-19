OnePlus 13s Launch Date for India Announced

OnePlus has just announced the launch date for the OnePlus 13s launch event. It is scheduled early next month. The OnePlus 13s is the rebranded OnePlus 13T which launchced in China. The company has said that it will launch the device on June 5, 2025, at 12 PM in India. This phone from OnePlus is what all the OnePlus fans are looking forward to. The company has not launched a compact flagship in forever, and this will certainly be an exciting addition to the market. More so because the device would likely be the most affordable phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC (System-on-a-Chip).









Read More - OnePlus 13s is Beautiful

OnePlus 13s India Colour Options

OnePlus 13T in China launched in two colour options - Pink and Black. These two colours will also make it to India. But there will also be a third colour option of Green. This is likely an India exclusive colour.

OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will have a 4400mm Cryo-Velocity Vapor Chamber, an industry first cooling layer in the back cover. It will be able to deliver stable and smooth frame rates while playing games such as BGMS for long hours. The device will measure just 8.15mm thin and would weigh 185 grams.

Read More - MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Launched for Flagship Phones

The Plus Key would also debut in India with the OnePlus 13s. The OnePlus 13s also comes with an ugpraded antenna system with 11 antennas and will feature the G1 Wi-Fi chipset. Further, the OnePlus 13s will come with support for 5.5G. More details about the price and other specifications along with features will be revealed by the company during the launch event.

Read More - OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Launched in China

Once again, the OnePlus 13s will launch in India on June 5, 2025 at 12 PM. Stay tuned for more details.