OnePlus 13s is Beautiful

OnePlus 13s, the rebadged OnePlus 13T which has already launched in China, is coming soon to India. There's no confirmed launch date, but it is expected to launch very soon. The device has flagship power and a flagship build. For India, OnePlus is launching a new colour - Green. The official name of the colour is not known, but it is green in addition to the pink and black which were already announced. The OnePlus 13s is the compact flagship offering from OnePlus for India. This phone will definitely turn many heads once it makes its way to the market.









OnePlus 13s will have an all aluminium build with a glass frame and matte finish, what the OnePlus 13T in China has. The device has one of the best design languages and looks super premium and stylish. There's a Plus Key, which is nothing but the side button which can be customised by the users for different functions.

OnePlus 13s is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. This is the most powerful chipset in the market right now. While the device will lack telephoto capabilities of OnePlus 13 and there will be no Hasselblad camera tuning, it is still expected to give decent camera output. The OnePlus 13s will definitely garner a lot of attention from people who want a flagship phone, but in a small size. This is a key market need and many users who purchase flagships today don't have any other option but to go for the devices that are super large in size, with an average of around 6.7-inch displays. Stay tuned for more details surrounding the launch of OnePlus 13s in India.