lava shark 5g india launch date revealed

Lava is soon going to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. This new phone will be Lava Shark 5G. The design of the device is very similar to what we saw with the Lava Shark 4G. In the 4G variant, which launched earlier this year, we saw Unisoc T606 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and a 50MP primary sensor at the rear. Now, we will see the Lava Shark 5G expected specification details and when it will launch in India.









Lava Shark 5G India Launch Date

Lava Shark 5G will launch in India on May 23, 2025. This means that the launch is next week. The device has LPDDR4X RAM, as confirmed by the company. It will launch under Rs 10,000 and the device has been claimed to have AnTuTu scorre of 4,00,000. The Lava Shark 5G is expected to come with a 13MP primary camera sensor with AI integrated. It is expected to come with IP54 rating.

The device is likely to be powered by Unisoc T765 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It is also expected to integrate 64GB of internal storage and will run on Android 15 out of the box. The Lava Shark 4G was launched for Rs 6,999 in India with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device 5G variant is expected to cost Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 more at max.

The battery details are not yet announced or revealed. Since the launch is next week, stay tuned to get official details about the device. In May, plenty of phones have already launched, and you can check out their details at TelecomTalk's Mobile section.