OnePlus Enters Indian eSports Market, Partners with Teams

OnePlus has just announced that it is officially entering the Indian eSports market. For this, the company has partnered with three eSports teams based out of India. These teams are - Gods, Reign K9, and Cincinnati Kids. The company is trying to build a gaming first ecosystem in India. One of the many ways OnePlus will benefit from this partnership is that the company will take real time feedback from the players in these teams for its current and upcoming devices. This will allow the company to fine tune the device for allowing a better gaming experience.









OnePlus 13, the latest flagship phone from OnePlus, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is one of the most powerful phones in the market and has been one of the top choices for mobile gaming. OnePlus 13 packs a Dual-Cryo Velocity Vapor Cooling System to allow users to get extended gaming sessions. Further, it has a 6000mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging, allowing users to get all the power they need in a handful of minutes.

Games, in different scenarios, resond differently on a given device. This partnership will allow OnePlus to gather feedback from the players to understand their needs better. Now these teams will be called OnePlus Gods, OnePlus Reign K9, and OnePlus Cincinnati Kids.

"At OnePlus, our community has always been at the core of everything we do. Over the years, we’ve listened closely to our gaming community and understood their need for speed, performance, and reliability. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to the gaming community and marks an exciting step in empowering the next generation of mobile esports athletes," said Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy at OnePlus.